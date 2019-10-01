Veteran Launches Intelligence System to Increase Health IQs and Human Resilience

NEW YORK, Oct.1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservoire Health, the first artificial and human intelligence network for building personal resilience, today announces its self-care application designed to increase the health and wellness of millions. The application is geared for the modern workplace and is delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology for increasing employee self-care knowledge and health outcomes.

Health Intelligence for Self-Care Everywhere.

In 2019, employees are living in an era where physical and mental health are becoming imperatives, at home and work, with the need to increase their personal resilience in a more regular and accessible way. The mandate for worker resilience and readiness has grown with the advent of automation and information-based workplaces. The American Heart Association named resilience as the greatest workplace health challenge for the next decade.

The health literacy rate in America is only 17%

Over 1.5 billion people worldwide suffering from chronic pain

300 million adults report dealing with depression

Reservoire Health leverages best practices of resilience science, coupled with machine learning, to give people tools to withstand challenges, recover from setbacks, and improve health readiness every day. The Founder of Reservoire is a combat military veteran and West Point graduate, who was named a Top 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneur by Goldman Sachs.

"My experience in business and military combat taught me that adversity and pain, in many ways, is a team sport: a social process and navigation of science, relationships and intelligence," said Drew Bartkiewicz, Founder and CEO of Reservoire. "Meditation and medication are part of the equation, but we have to perform better with self-care. . .at all ages. Personalizing health intelligence and socializing resilience are proven to improve individual health outcomes and reduce rising health care costs."

Powered by AI, Reservoire is a health intelligence application that optimizes key components of resilience, including connection with others, self-tracking, and health insights through machine learning. Each user has the power to:

Access content and follow relevant topics. With AI, Reservoire dynamically personalizes the best information and filters out what's fake or unhelpful.

Track progress towards resilience. The My Reservoire feature helps people visually identify opportunities to increase their Health IQ and resilience levels.

Leverage a network of peers and professionals to further crowd-source resilience. Reservoire uses machine-recommended matching and connection.

"For years, resilience training and human performance have been critical for active-duty military and veterans," said Dr. Jeff Morgan, Former Chief Medical Officer of Army Special Operations and Human Performance Program. "Reservoire has the potential to bring what we've learned to the general public and become the self-care system to help the masses better navigate their own health and resilience abilities."

Reservoire is expanding with partnerships like Plug & Play in Silicon Valley, enterprise clients and respected non-profits, like Partnership with Children.

A Patriapps brand, Reservoire Health is now available in the App Store.

Health Intelligence for Self-Care Everywhere.

