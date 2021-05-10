Veteran Litigator/Economist Joining Innovative Firm

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fields PLLC law firm announced today that Edward Han has joined the firm as a Partner.

Ed Han joining the Fields PLLC firm. Richard Fields - managing partner of Fields PLLC.

Han was most recently a partner at Arnold & Porter LLP and before that he was a partner at Howrey LLP where he worked with the other partners of the Fields firm. Han will bring extensive experience in complex, high-stakes litigation, and trial practice to the Fields firm. His litigation practice has spanned several functional areas including environmental, insurance coverage, patent infringement and licensing matters, class actions, securities, antitrust and consumer actions.

In addition to being an accomplished litigator, Han has a master's degree in economics and experience in developing and applying econometric models. He has developed economic models to assist in settlement negotiations, building the damages case, analyzing market structure and other areas of litigation.

Richard Fields, the founder of the firm, is well-known in the complex litigation world and an early pioneer in the field of litigation finance. He has created an innovative firm that assembles litigation teams for specific cases and lines up the financing for large contingency matters. He also has world-class experience in negotiating settlements in large, complex litigation, and managing complex multi-national investigations. The firm's clients include state Attorneys General and federally recognized Tribal Nations, along with victims of terrorism, human rights abuses, and consumer and financial fraud.

"We are excited to have Ed join our firm," said Fields. "Ed brings decades of complex litigation and problem-solving experience with a focus on economics that is central to the ethos of our firm. Ed's long track record of success in managing and litigating high stakes issues will benefit not only our growing list of public clients, but also our private clients that are seeking justice for a broad array of environmental, social justice, and good governance issues.

Fields PLLC takes an innovative litigation approach that includes: extraordinary diligence in client and case selection; a global network of highly-trained investigators; assembling a co-counsel team of world class litigators; early selection of experts, economists, and other professionals; focusing on economics at the outset of the litigation; and specializing in the litigation strategy needed to achieve client objectives.

