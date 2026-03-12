Veteran Litigators Nicole T. LeBoeuf and Amy S. Ooi Join Hallett & Perrin

Respected attorneys expand Dallas firm's commercial litigation offerings

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallett & Perrin continues to strengthen its commercial litigation bench with the addition of veteran Dallas attorneys Nicole T. LeBoeuf and Amy S. Ooi.

Both attorneys bring decades of experience handling businesses in complex disputes. They share a practical approach to litigation: understand the client's business first, then develop legal strategies that make business sense.

"At Hallett & Perrin, we pride ourselves on having senior lawyers who understand both the courtroom and the boardroom," said Hallett & Perrin managing shareholder Leland C. de la Garza. "Nicole and Amy embody that balance. They approach business disputes the way business leaders do — strategically, efficiently and with a clear understanding of what's at stake. They're a natural fit for our firm, and we're thrilled to have them join us."

Ms. LeBoeuf's practice spans a range of commercial litigation, as well as ethics advice, professional liability, state bar grievances, and alternative dispute resolution. She is widely respected not only for her courtroom skills, but also for her leadership within the legal community. Prior to joining Hallett & Perrin, she founded and led LeBoeuf Law for 10 years, an entrepreneurial background that informs her work with business clients.

Ms. LeBoeuf is active in a range of professional legal associations, including serving as past President of the William "Mac" Taylor American Inn of Court. She is an adjunct professor at UNT Dallas College of Law, where she teaches a course on Deposition Skills, Strategies, & Techniques. She is a co-author of Effective Communication for Lawyers: Presenting, Counseling, Persuading, published in March 2026 by West Academic.

Ms. Ooi's litigation experience is informed by high-level inhouse counsel experience and spans commercial disputes, federal qui tam whistleblower cases, products liability, consumer financial services litigation, and class actions.

Before returning to private practice, she served as vice president and associate general counsel for one of the largest financial institutions in the United States. That in-house leadership role gives her a distinct advantage in litigation: she understands how business executives evaluate risk, cost and strategy. She approaches disputes with that same perspective, helping clients resolve matters efficiently while protecting long-term business objectives.

