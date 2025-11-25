Veteran Loan Fund announces its fourth-year results reaching $100 million milestone

Momentum builds as the fund launches its third round of funding

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veteran Loan Fund (VLF), a national effort of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and specialized partner organizations, announced that its members have collectively deployed more than $100 million in small business loans to 1,350 Veterans and Military Spouses since launching in 2021. These investments have created or retained more than 7,500 jobs across the country, demonstrating the potential of this bold initiative. VLF also announced the launch of its third $15 million round of funding, which is expected to support an additional 300 Veteran-owned businesses in 2026.

"This third round of funding represents a major step forward for Veteran entrepreneurs," said Sheri Flanigan-Vazquez, MSW, Chief Operating Officer of Justine PETERSEN, a Missouri-based CDFI and VLF member. "We are excited to provide more Veterans and Military Spouses with the capital and coaching they need to expand their businesses, create jobs, and strengthen their communities. The continued success of VLF shows we are on the right path, and this new round will allow us to do even more."

Through www.veteranloanfund.com, Veterans and Military Spouses can access tailored resources and request financial or technical assistance. A custom-built online assessment collects basic information about the applicant and their business, performs a loan readiness and risk analysis, and based on the results, connects them to the most appropriate member CDFI or one of VLF's national education partners.

VLF also supports its member CDFIs by running marketing campaigns to generate leads, providing loan and grant capital, and offering a centralized platform for managing leads, funding, and reporting.

"We are profoundly grateful to the supporters who believed in this project and helped VLF members surpass $100 million in investments in veteran-owned businesses," said Ray Pennie, a Veteran and Chief of Business Advisory Services for Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, a Georgia-based CDFI and VLF member. "Their trust has made possible thousands of real livelihoods that strengthen communities across the country."

Veterans and Military Spouses seeking financial or technical assistance can complete a brief online assessment at www.veteranloanfund.com to be matched with the CDFI or partner best suited to their needs. Eligible entrepreneurs may apply for low-interest loans and receive free technical assistance, including specialized business coaching and education, regardless of whether they receive financing.

VLF extends its gratitude to the partners and investors who have made this work possible from the beginning, including Bank of America (lead investor for the first two rounds), JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Siemens Foundation, Northern Trust, PNC, Charles Schwab, Tawani Foundation, and many other financial institutions, foundations, and partners supporting VLF members across the country.

About Veteran Loan Fund:

Veteran Loan Fund is a collaborative effort of a national group of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and specialized technical assistance partners with the mission to help underserved Veterans and Military spouses start and grow small businesses. The fund provides a specialized source of capital and a forum to share best practices and conduct advocacy efforts for lenders to originate loans and grow their local veteran programs. Member CDFIs include Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (GA), Appalachian Community Capital (VA), BBIF (FLA), Business Impact Northwest (WA), Colorado Enterprise Fund (CO), DreamSpring (NM), Economic and Community Development Institute (OH), Justine Petersen (MO), Pathway Lending (TN), PeopleFund (TX), Pursuit (NJ), and Wisconsin Women Business Initiative Corporation (WI). Learn more at https://www.veteranloanfund.com.

Media Contact:

Jenny Palecek, SVP of Philanthropic Partnerships, [email protected]

(512) 222-1005

SOURCE Veteran Loan Fund