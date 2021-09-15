Veteran Media Executive Sean Atkins Joins Jellysmack as President, Signaling the Creator Economy's Rapid Evolution into Mainstream Media

Atkins, who has pioneered and championed the digital evolution of traditional media for over 20 years, has served as an official advisor to Jellysmack since 2019. He brings his more than two decades of go to market, product and content expertise to Jellysmack from his previous roles, which include CEO of the Digital Video Group for Bertelsmann's RTL Group, President of MTV, Chief Digital Officer for Discovery Communications, and SVP Digital Initiatives & New Media Programming for HBO.

In his new role as President of Jellysmack, Atkins will be expanding the company's Creator Program as well as their Media Partner Program, which helps IP owners leverage their content libraries into lucrative revenue streams. Under Atkins' leadership, Jellysmack will also be launching its Marquee Program to help public personalities create video content. He will also be overseeing global marketing as well as the teams that run brand, performance and advertising partnerships.

"Jellysmack combines all the trends I've worked on in my career: direct to consumer, AI-enabled production and distribution, data-driven marketing, and global talent enablement," said Atkins. "I've always believed in the power of digital media and in the voice of creators, but this is such an exciting time for the creator economy. Now that monetization is happening across multiple platforms, the industry is rapidly maturing into something sustainable and scalable."

Jellysmack co-founder and co-CEO Michael Philippe celebrated Atkins' arrival noting that "Sean joins us at a milestone moment for the creator economy." Philippe likens the timing to other mass media transitions adding, "It's similar to a decade ago when top leadership at huge media conglomerates expanded into emerging areas like consumer internet, streaming and podcasting, all of which are areas where Sean was a critical senior leader. We're delighted that he has joined Jellysmack at this pivotal time of growth and know that he will be central in taking the company to the next level."

The creator economy's crossover into mainstream media is further supported by the SoftBank Vision Fund II Series C investment into Jellysmack this May, which brought the global creator company to "unicorn status." Softbank's nine-figure investment in Jellysmack will continue to fuel the company's global expansion into the Creator Program, international expansion and new AI-powered creator enablement products.

"There is no one as far along in the creator space as we are at Jellysmack," said Atkins. "Certainly no one with the tech, data, products, and financing that we have to support creators. The Jellysmack platform has already generated hundreds of millions for its creators to date. We're bringing genuine value to the table, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. The company is currently home to over 300 influential creators, including MrBeast, PewDiePie, Karina Garcia, Bailey Sarian, Patrick Starrr, Nas Daily and Phil DeFranco. Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. According to leading global video audience measurement firm Tubular Labs, combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts 10 billion global monthly video views and a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the largest digital-first U.S. company in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com.

