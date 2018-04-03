Veteran Medtech & Biotech PR Pro Joins Amendola Communications

Yorke possesses 16 years of public relations and technical writing experience, largely serving healthcare companies and clients. During this time, he has led initiatives for some of the most recognizable names in healthcare technology, helping clients launch new products, engage key physician opinion leaders and link their brands to high-potential emerging diagnostic and therapy trends. He most recently served as the corporate PR and Content Strategy lead for the Smithers Group, whose portfolio of companies specializes in niche, third-party laboratory testing of products and materials in a range of industries including pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive and more.

Agency CEO Jodi Amendola said: "Erik's years of working in the medtech and biotech industries has given him deep insight into the challenges faced by companies in those markets. His strong strategic background and experience as a scientific writer and editor complement our team well and will benefit both existing and future clients."

"I have long admired the work being done by the A-Team at Amendola Communications. This agency has the pulse of the healthcare market and a unique understanding of how technology companies in this space must differentiate themselves," Yorke said. "It is exciting to join such a talented team and I look forward to working with our diverse group of clients ranging from those that are innovating the ways we manage healthcare data to those that are bringing new therapies to patients. I can't wait to contribute to the next phase of growth for Amendola Communications."

Yorke earned a B.A. in Journalism from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola Communications is an award-winning, national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation by PRSourceCode for multiple years, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and healthcare IT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

