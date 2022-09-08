Veteran Music Industry Executive and DVERSE Media CEO, Benny Pough, Talks Success, Innovation, and Faith in His New Book - ON IMPACT: Life, Leadership and Betting on Yourself

Pough continues hitmaking legacy with the launch of the inaugural "It's Your Time" conference – January 14-15, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"…the time was right to step out and bet on myself…" –Benny Pough, DVERSE Media CEO

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the most successful, innovative business leaders in the music industry, veteran music executive and DVERSE Media CEO, Benny Pough, has shaped the sound and culture of music worldwide. His nearly thirty years of experience, dedication, and determination have propelled him to the forefront of the music industry—as the influential guide in delivering radio hits for superstar artists such as Jay-Z, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti, and 21 Savage. Heralded for his unmatched eye and ear for talent, Pough solidified his legacy as the master of promotions and marketing on behalf of celebrities, icons, and rising stars around the globe. A near fatal car accident in 2014 prompted Pough to share his own story with the world resulting in the upcoming release of his first memoir, ON IMPACT: Life, Leadership, and Betting on Yourself (Morgan James Publishing).

ON IMPACT: Life, Leadership, and Betting on Yourself is scheduled for release on September 27, 2022.

With ON IMPACT, Pough is poised to inspire others by sharing truths which guided him through years of unparalleled success - from intern to CEO. The unique collection of stories reveal the experiences which shaped him—from his business career's humble beginning as an 11-year-old paperboy, to being scouted on a comedy club stage by a Motown executive, to sitting in the most coveted seats in the music industry. Pough takes readers on a journey; from the plateaus of rising through leadership ranks, to the valleys of overcoming the near-death car crash which almost took everything away. Pough shares the blueprint of his life's success with his adherence to a single acronym - I.M.P.A.C.T. - Intuition, Mastery, Pivot, Authenticity, Connections, and Teamwork.

"Over my seven plus decades I have read too many books to even guess the number. I must honestly admit On Impact has impacted my life and touched my sensibilities like none other in a VERY long time. Truly a roadmap to fulfilling one's potential, while at the same time guiding others to achieve the same," said Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc. (formerly known as Radio One, Inc.), the largest African American owned and operated broadcast company in the nation.

Having made significant contributions to the entertainment industry via executive positions at powerhouse labels including Motown Records, Def Jam, Epic Records, and Roc Nation Music, Pough continues to forge new pathways as an entrepreneur with the formation of DVERSE Media, a full-service global music distribution and publishing company, integrated with over 100 DSPs, including Apple and Spotify.

Prior to DVERSE Media, Pough was the President of Roc Nation Music and served as Executive Vice President of Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, where he directed day-to-day operations. Preceding that role, Pough was Senior Vice President of Promotion at Universal Music Group's Island Def Jam.

In addition, Pough continues his strong legacy of developing stars with the launch of his inaugural It's Your Time Conference, scheduled for January 14-15, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to power-packed workshops and panels, Pough will host a musical showcase where he will award $10,000 and personal mentoring to the winner.

ON IMPACT is scheduled for release on September 27, 2022 and promises to guide readers to success in their personal and professional lives. To pre-order a paperback copy or purchase an advanced copy on Amazon Kindle, click here.

For more information on Benny Pough and ON IMPACT, visit www.bennypough.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

KTA Media Group

Kayla Tucker Adams, [email protected], 214-403-9852

Candace Ledbetter, [email protected], 770-709-1509

SOURCE DVERSE Media