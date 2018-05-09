Veteran of War in Afghanistan Memorizes Names of Over 2,300 Fallen US Military from War

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron White is a memory expert and veteran of the US Navy who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2007. Upon returning from Afghanistan, he set the record for the fastest to memorize a deck of shuffled cards in the USA and won back to back USA Memory Championships in 2009 and 2010.

Writing the Afghanistan Memory Wall from memory The Afghanistan Memory Wall. 2,300 Heroes

In 2012 he set out on his greatest memory challenge and that was to memorize the fallen from the war in Afghanistan in the order of their death. The massive memory project took 10 months to memorize the over 7,000 words (rank, first name and last name of each member who paid the ultimate sacrifice).

He travels the wall with a 52 foot wall that resembles the Vietnam Wall and he writes these names from memory to simply say, 'You are not forgotten.' Imagine you are watching the Vietnam Wall being written out in front of you by person doing it from memory. That is what this tribute is like, except it's Afghanistan.

He has written this wall out at country music concerts, sporting events and historic locations around the USA.

For the month of May (Military Appreciation Month), he will be saying 70 names a day from memory on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ronwhite. His message is simply, 'You are not forgotten.'

Every day for the month of May he will release a new video on his Facebook page with 70 names recited from memory. Follow the incredible tribute here www.facebook.com/ronwhite

