Veteran Option Investment Professionals Launch Carrick Lane

I have no doubt our team will continue to deliver for our clients at Carrick Lane. Tweet this

"Many types of investors can benefit tremendously from simple yet powerful strategies which capitalize on volatility. Over the last two decades, members of this team have been integral in both establishing and evolving this space, and our clients will unquestionably benefit from that experience," said Ken Kwalik, Managing Partner at Carrick Lane.

"I have known and worked alongside this team dating back to the early 2000s, and I couldn't be more excited to partner with them at Carrick Lane. We have a long-standing passion for education and a history of generating meaningful results. I have no doubt our team will continue to deliver for our clients at Carrick Lane," said Allan Kennedy, Managing Partner at Carrick Lane.

Contact – Clients

Allan Kennedy, CFA

[email protected]

Contact - Media

Frank Thomas

[email protected]

About Carrick Lane

Carrick Lane is an alternative investment management and advisory firm that specializes in delivering volatility-based solutions through actively managed option strategies. Carrick Lane works with high net-worth families and their advisors, family offices, trusts, foundations, wealth management firms, and investment platforms to solve evolving investment goals. The firm's core strategies and bespoke solutions are designed to enhance returns, increase cash flow and protect the value of portfolio assets.

SOURCE Carrick Lane