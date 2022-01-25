Veteran-Owned Alliant Healthcare Exceeds $100M of Sales in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Enterprises, LLC (DBA Alliant Healthcare Products) eclipsed sales of $100M for fiscal year 2021, a record for the company. Alliant, in business since 2002, achieved this key milestone through its sales to federal government customers, including US Department of Veterans Affairs Hospitals, Department of Defense Hospitals, Indian Health Services, and other federally funded medical facilities.

Alliant Healthcare Products Exceeds $100M in Sales for 2021

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan and focused solely on the federal healthcare market, Alliant Healthcare Products has built a strong reputation over the past two decades as a leader in federal government procurement and contracting. Alliant sells tens of thousands of innovative medical products from some of the largest and most respected medical device manufacturers in the world.

Eric Albery, President of Alliant Healthcare Products, attributes much of the 2021 success to the launch and maturation of Alliant's established federal government contacts. "As federal government procurement processes continuously evolve, government customers and contracting officers are looking for more simple, reliable, and efficient purchasing options. Alliant's preapproved government purchasing contracts such as ECAT, FSS, MSPV, DAPA and many others allow for simplified access to life-changing medical products for active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families."

In addition to expanding its portfolio of established federal contracts, Alliant has significantly invested in federally experienced, field-based Area Vice Presidents whose sole focus is to successfully navigate the complex procurement processes within the federal healthcare market. Alliant's Area Vice Presidents work proactively with both Alliant's original equipment manufacturer partners and federal government customers to provide needed medical products, optimal value, and efficient procurement processes to the government.

"As a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, we strive to serve those who have previously served and those who are actively protecting our country by providing value and resources that far surpass our 'small business' designation," said Albery. "As we reflect on an incredible 2021 and look forward to 2022 and beyond, Alliant remains committed to continuing our mission to provide federal government customers with access to the most advanced medical products on the market through a proven and proactive procurement process".

About Alliant Healthcare

Alliant Healthcare Products, headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that specializes in federal government sales, contracting, and distribution. Working closely with the Department of Defense, US Department of Veterans Affairs, and other federal agencies, Alliant provides unique and extraordinary value to federal government customers by providing substantial pre-established government contracts, access to tens of thousands of innovative medical products, unparalleled procurement knowledge, on-site federal sales support, and single points of contact to maximize ordering efficiencies and deliver customer service excellence. For more information, visit www.allianthealthcare.com.

