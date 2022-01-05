Veteran Owned Alliant Healthcare Products Announces Opening of New Facility in Grand Rapids, MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Enterprises, LLC (DBA Alliant Healthcare Products) announced the opening of its new world headquarters and manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids, MI. The 63,000 square foot building will allow Alliant to expand its federal government-focused medical device sales, distribution, and manufacturing capabilities.

Alliant, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded in 2002, specializes in federal government procurement, contracting and distribution. Working closely with the Department of Defense, the US Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal agencies, Alliant provides unique and extraordinary value to federal government customers by providing substantial pre-established purchasing contracts, access to tens of thousands of innovative medical products, unparalleled procurement knowledge, federal on-site sales support, and single points of contact to maximize ordering efficiencies and deliver customer service excellence.

The new facility will allow Alliant to increase capabilities beyond government product sales, distribution and contracting. Currently equipped with over 3,000 square feet of Class 7 & Class 8 clean rooms, a new state-of-the art research lab, 35,000 square feet of clean warehouse space, and expansion capacity, Alliant will now offer strategic options for US medical device manufacturing that comply with federal government Trade Agreement Act (TAA) and Buy American Act (BAA) requirements. Additional capabilities and services will include kitting, assembly, warehousing, sterilization management, and new product development.

"I wanted to build a culture-based enterprise that provides top to bottom medical device services and crosses the traditional challenge barriers in government supply while cultivating a unique place to work," said Bob Taylor, owner and CEO of Alliant. "The foundation and vision is in place for exponential growth in the future."

The increased capacity and capabilities will continue to separate Alliant from other government-focused medical distributors. As an Air Force veteran, Taylor has a passion for providing exceptional value to federal government customers, and continually exemplifies that passion by offering cutting-edge medical technology, contracted procurement options, and proactive customer-site sales support by a team extremely experienced with federal government procurement. "With our new headquarters, our value proposition will grow to include capabilities that far surpass our 'small business' designation," said Taylor.

