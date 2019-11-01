Veteran Owned Business Project Launches Free Holiday Employment Tool

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Owned Business (VOB) will celebrate their 11th anniversary this Veterans Day. As a benefit to their members—and to continue with their mission--VOB has created the Veterans Hire Veterans Employment Network as a FREE way for members/supporters to look to veterans, military spouses and the military community in general to fill temporary openings this holiday season in addition to permanent career opportunities.

Veterans Hire Veterans Banner

"Our mission since we first launched back on Veterans Day 2008 has been to help empower military veterans who own businesses to: (a) grow their respective businesses… (b) hire fellow veterans and… (c) give back to military/veteran nonprofit organizations," said VOB's Founder, Brian K. St.Ours. "We've got (a) and (c) above covered…and now it's with great pride that we offer this FREE resource for those who prefer to hire veterans!"

The Veterans Hire Veterans Employment Network is a FREE job/resume bank that allows VOB's over 33,000 members and millions in the military community an easy way to post jobs and search resumes. Veterans, active duty military and military spouses can submit resumes as well as search for open positions by visiting VeteransHireVeterans.com.

"We've received 1,000s of calls over the years—particularly around the holidays—from both employers and job seekers looking for help," added St.Ours. "Our goal since the beginning has been to find an easy and free way for both sides to meet in the middle. We are in no way trying to compete with paid recruitment sites… we are simply giving our members/supporters another tool to hire those who proudly served our great country!"

Veteran Owned Business is a free online portal that helps businesses owned by prior military members share their products and services with purchasing departments around the country as well as with fellow veterans and everyday consumers. Since launching on Veterans Day 2008, the Veteran Owned Business Project has grown from a simple online directory to a comprehensive network with over 33,000 members and over 400,000 supporters. The site has had over 30,000,000 visitors and over 150,000,000 pages viewed since launching. Site users include purchasing personnel from small businesses, government agencies and some of the world's largest corporations. The easy to use interface also allows the average consumer a quick way to search for products and services that are all unique in the fact that they are made by, serviced by and/or sold by United States military veterans. More information can be found by visiting VeteranOwnedBusiness.com or by calling their toll-free number at (877) 862-5478. You can also like VOB on Facebook at: facebook.com/VeteranOwnedBusiness and follow them on Twitter at: twitter.com/VeteranOwned for updates, events, news and more.

