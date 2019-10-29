Veteran Owned Business Project Launches Member Verification Program

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for #NationalVeteransSmallBusinessWeek as well as their 11th anniversary, Veteran Owned Business (VOB) announces the launch of their long-awaited "Verification" program. As of today, all active members are classified as a "verified member" of the Veteran Owned Business network.

Veteran Owned Business Project's "Verified Member" Real Estate Badge Veteran Owned Business Project's "Verified Member" Badge

Veteran Owned Business is a FREE online portal that helps businesses owned by current and/or prior military members share their products/services with purchasing departments as well as with fellow veterans and everyday consumers. Since launching on #VeteransDay 2008, the Veteran Owned Business Project has grown from a simple online directory to a comprehensive network with over 33,000 members and over 400,000 supporters. The site has had over 30,000,000 visitors and over 150,000,000 pages viewed since launching. Site users include purchasing personnel from small businesses, government agencies and some of the world's largest corporations. The easy to use interface also allows the average consumer a quick way to proudly search for products/services that are unique in the fact that they are made by, serviced by and/or sold by #UnitedStates #military #veterans.

"Members have been asking us for a while for something they can use to show that their business is indeed owned by a veteran," said VOB's Founder, Brian K. St.Ours. "We've spent 1,000s of hours over the years verifying each and every applicant. It's only fitting that we make 'Verified Member' official."

To further the #VeteranOwnedBusiness brand, VOB has also launched a series of "Verified Member" badges that can be downloaded for use on websites, advertisements and other marketing materials. Industry-specific badges are also available for #restaurants, #lawfirms, #homeinspectors, #landscapers, #breweries, #realtors and more.

"We have to give thanks to our members and for the millions of supporters, visitors and site users who've helped us turn this grassroots movement into what is now an engaging, patriotic small business marketing tool," added St.Ours. "Our continued growth is directly attributed to folks who go out of their way to try and do business with those who proudly serve/served our great nation!"

Businesses owned by veterans (as well as active duty military and military spouses) can get a free membership and business profile by visiting VeteranOwnedBusiness.com and looking for the red "signup button." Enhancement options are available for certain business profiles for a nominal fee.

About Veteran Owned Business (.com):

Veteran Owned Business is a FREE, nationwide network of businesses owned by veterans, #activedutymilitary, reservists and #militaryspouses of the United States #Army, #AirForce, #MarineCorps, #Navy, #CoastGuard and #NationalGuard. More information about the Veteran Owned Business Project can be found by visiting VeteranOwnedBusiness.com or by calling their toll-free number at (877) 862-5478.

You can also like VOB on Facebook at: facebook.com/VeteranOwnedBusiness and follow them on Twitter at: twitter.com/VeteranOwned for updates, events, news and more.

Media Contact:

Brian K. St.Ours

228081@email4pr.com

(321) 604-8547

SOURCE Veteran Owned Business Project

Related Links

http://www.VeteranOwnedBusiness.com

