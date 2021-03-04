Veteran Owned Company Now Offers Business Financing With Minimal Requirements

BELLEVILLE, Mich., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Tracy G.J. Congdon US Army Veteran and President of Belleville, MI based Local Marketing Pro partnered with David Allen Capital, Inc (DAC.) As an independent Business Services Agent, this allows his firm to offer financing and additional services to further his mission of seeing small businesses survive and thrive during these challenging times. Services are available nationwide. Upon visiting http://localmarketingpromi.com (which is now a point to website redirecting you to his new URL) you will find their flagship service, Business Capital. They offer between $10,000 to $2,000,000 and can have it deposited to you in roughly one week. He doesn't keep it a secret that the funding offered is more expensive than loans from traditional banks. In fact he often encourages potential clients to check with their financial institution first. Tracy says, "If you have impeccable credit, money down, collateral and time to wait for their process, use your bank/credit union. If you have an opportunity that can't wait 6 to 8 weeks, you need working capital NOW, or to finance equipment, buildings, vehicles even get through a tight pinch, we are here for you. This is our niche." Their next biggest services are setting up companies to offer financing for their customers, micro funding, and small business equipment financing.

They don't have rates, they use a cost for cash. Their underwriting department bases that on a client's pre-qualification application (at the link above) and a conversation with them. Credit score isn't a critical factor for the decision. Mid 500 FICO, in business for four months and a positive cash flow. Rates allow the total borrowed amount to increase over time, his cost for cash remains the same amount throughout the duration. There are no early payoff penalties either.

"Recently we have seen a large amount of real estate investors borrow $150,000 to $500,000 monthly to flip properties faster," said Tracy,

Being a veteran Tracy donates a portion of his profits quarterly to a few vetted organizations that help veterans and their families. He also mentions, "you may not need our services now but you can refer someone who might at http://refer.localmarketingpromi.com ."

