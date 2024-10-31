Veteran-Owned Cuffnstuff Launches Promotion to Help Employers Honor their Veteran Employees this Veteran's Day

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers in search of an appropriate and affordable way to honor and recognize the Veterans in their workforce this Veteran's Day can now take advantage of a special promotion by Cuffnstuff, which was founded in 2008 by U.S. Army Veteran and former Cleveland police officer Amparo Vega.

Military Tactical Vest Bottle Insulators

From now until the end of November, customers who visit Cuffinstuff's online store at www.cuffinstuffshop.com, or the company's Etsy store at www.etsy.com/market/cuffnstuff, will receive a 25 discount off the purchase of Cuffinstuff's popular mini tactical vest beverage insulators. There is no minimum purchase required.

The mini tactical vest beverage insulators use a hook and loop enclosure (similar to those found on shoes, jackets, caps, etc.) to fit snugly around any bottle or can, and help maintain the temperature for hours. The vests can be personalized with badges from different branches of the U.S. military, including the Marine Corps, Navy, and Army. Badges are also available for Deputy Sheriff, Trooper, Dispatcher, Correction Officer, Police, Fire Department, and EMT.

"There are many employers across the country who want to recognize and show respect to the Veterans in their workforce," Amparo Vega, whose unique products are featured in a growing network of gift shops across the U.S. and Canada. "Our mini tactical vest beverage insulator is a small, affordable, and very meaningful way for employers to demonstrate their gratitude and show their support. It is something that Veteran employees can use daily in their workplace and at home, and is a constant reminder that their service was and remains valued and appreciated."

Employers and all other customers who make their purchase at the Cuffinstuff online store will have the 25 percent discount applied after placing their order, and their final total will be adjusted (they will only be billed once for the reduced amount). Those who place orders through Etsy can use the coupon code 25FOR25, and the 25 percent discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Cuffnstuff also offers many fundraising options for Veteran's organizations and other community associations and groups. Inquire for details.

For additional information on Cuffnstuff, email info(at)cuffnstuff(dot)com or visit http://www.cuffnstuffshop.com.

About Cuffnstuff

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and launched in 2008 by former U.S. Army Veteran and Cleveland police officer Amparo Vega, Cuffnstuff offers a range of unique mini tactical beverage insulators, jewelry, and gift items that recognize and champion police officers, firefighters, EMTs, Veterans, and Members of the Armed Forces. The company sells through its online store and Etsy, as well as through its growing roster of gift stores in the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE Cuffnstuff