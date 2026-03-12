Veteran-Owned Firm Launches Program to Help U.S. Defense Manufacturing

Program combines operations support, rapid workforce deployment, and technical training to increase production.

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Consulting Organization (CCO), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, has launched an initiative designed to help manufacturers accelerate production and strengthen the U.S. defense supply chain.

Manufacturers across the defense sector are facing growing challenges, including skilled labor shortages, production bottlenecks, rising scrap and rework costs, and training delays that prevent new hires from reaching full productivity quickly.

"Production speed is critical to national readiness," said Bill Currence, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CCO Brands and a combat veteran. "When manufacturers must increase output, operations, workforce readiness, and training must improve together."

The initiative brings together three integrated capabilities designed to help manufacturers increase production capacity:

Operational Improvement – CCO's FIT Operations program helps manufacturers improve production flow, equipment utilization, and overall efficiency.

Rapid Workforce Deployment – Through our Just-In-Time Staffing (JITS) platform, we deploy skilled trades professionals, engineers, maintenance technicians, and production operators to support urgent production needs. CCO can deploy 500+ skilled operators within days.

Technical Training and Upskilling – Technology Transfer Services (TTS) provides targeted training programs that enable workers to develop the technical skills needed in modern manufacturing environments.

Together, these capabilities can help defense manufacturers strengthen operations, close workforce gaps, and increase production velocity.

Defense manufacturers experiencing production constraints or workforce shortages can request a strategic assessment through the company's Contact Us page.

