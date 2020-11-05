Veteran-Owned Investigations Firm Blackfish Intelligence Growing Despite COVID-19

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just days ahead of Veteran's Day, North Texas private investigations firm announces expanded business offerings and a new name, Blackfish Intelligence. Three of the four founding partners, Billy Meeks, Daryl Parker and JD Spielman are veterans, with a combined 28 years of military service. Collectively the four partners, including Trent Forbes, have 125 years of investigation experience. While many of their competitors have not survived the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackfish Intelligence has repositioned to thrive in 2021.

From left: Billy Meeks, Daryl Parker, Trent Forbes, JD Spielman

Blackfish Intelligence specializes in criminal, family and corporate investigations, including digital forensics, using many of the same advanced technologies as the FBI. In March 2021, they will launch the Blackfish Academy, an online learning platform offering basic to advanced classes in private investigation, as well as continuing education classes for attorneys. Other newly expanded services include trial consulting, automated process service and background investigations.

In 2007, Billy Meeks had a vision of creating a team of highly skilled investigators, combining their experience, talents and resources to become the most capable and effective private investigations firm in Texas, but it took him ten years to find the right partners. In 2017, Billy convinced Daryl, Trent and JD that joining forces would benefit clients and improve capabilities, and Blackfish's track record has proven him right. Through investigative collaboration, collective relationship-building, manpower depth and leveraging each other's talents, Blackfish has established a reputation for getting results, and become the preferred investigations company in North Texas.

Respected criminal defense lawyer, Mitchell Nolte of Collin County's Gibbs Nolte Robison Rose said, "I've been a prosecutor and defense lawyer for 23 years and there is no other investigations company I'd rather have working on my cases."

Daryl Parker, retired Marine and President of Blackfish Intelligence shares, "We are finding there are many former and current law enforcement officers who are looking to make a career change. Private investigations can be a very natural transition." Collectively, the partners have 60 years of law enforcement experience between them. "We are growing our team and fully expect to recruit from the best of law enforcement to leverage their specialized training and skills."

Meeks, former 30-year Plano Police Department investigator, shares, "With courts backlogged due to COVID-19, and criminal cases taking much longer to go to trial, Blackfish Intelligence has continued to diversify our client base. The pandemic has been brutal by all measures, but as a business we are moving in the right direction."

For inquiries, please contact Jennifer Parker at [email protected] or text or call (469)879-8696.

SOURCE Blackfish Intelligence