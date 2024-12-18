MyHome provides innovative digital marketplace to simplify home maintenance and management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHome, an innovative digital marketplace aimed at simplifying the home maintenance and management process, is excited to announce its official launch of its new subscription service. MyHome was co-founded by PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program participants Lindsey and Gabe Chrismon.

Veteran-Owned MyHome Revolutionizes the Home Inspection Process with Unlimited Free Inspections for Realtors in Tennessee

This subscription, designed specifically for realtors, provides a unique subscription-based service offering unlimited free home inspections for all clients, allowing real estate professionals to enhance their service offerings without additional costs. The service is available to realtors in Tennessee.

For only $10 per month, realtors can offer their clients as many home inspections as needed, completely free. This service applies to both new and existing clients, making it an indispensable tool for realtors looking to streamline the home-buying process.

How It Works:

MyHome connects realtors and homeowners with top-rated home service providers, from contractors to plumbers and electricians. Through the MyHome app, realtors can easily schedule home inspections or allow their clients to book inspections directly. Once the inspection is completed, any recommended repairs or services can be arranged via the app.

"MyHome is a game-changer for real estate professionals," said Lindsey Chrismon, CEO and co-founder at MyHome. "With this service, realtors can offer incredible value to their clients by making home inspections free of charge. We've built a system that benefits everyone—clients get peace of mind, realtors can close deals faster, and home service providers get connected to clients who need their services."

Key Features of MyHome:

Unlimited Inspections for $10 per month: Simple and affordable pricing makes it easy for realtors to provide inspections at no cost to their clients.

Simple and affordable pricing makes it easy for realtors to provide inspections at no cost to their clients. User-Friendly Scheduling: Book inspections through the MyHome app, or let clients schedule on their own, offering flexibility and convenience.

Book inspections through the MyHome app, or let clients schedule on their own, offering flexibility and convenience. Seamless Connection to Home Service Providers: After inspections, clients can quickly connect with the best contractors for necessary repairs and improvements.

Bonus for Early Referrals: Realtors who refer 10 colleagues to MyHome will receive one year of free service, providing an excellent opportunity to offer clients continuous value at no extra cost.

MyHome was selected to participate in The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program Fall 2024 Cohort. The program exclusively supports veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs building highly scalable startup companies — ranging from the idea stage through to Series A and beyond. The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program is now accepting applications here.

"The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program has been instrumental in helping MyHome turn our vision into reality," said Chrismon. "Their support, mentorship, and resources have empowered us to build a company that simplifies home maintenance for homeowners while creating opportunities for local service providers. We're incredibly grateful for their commitment to veteran-led businesses like ours."

About MyHome:

MyHome is a digital marketplace designed to connect homeowners and real estate professionals with top-rated home service providers. With an affordable subscription model, MyHome simplifies the home inspection process while offering a platform for homeowners to access essential home services. Oh yeah, this is FREE for homeowners to use as well!

About the Founders

Lindsey and Gabe Chrismon, co-founders of MyHome, are proud Nashvillians and graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point. As veterans, they bring discipline, leadership, and a strong sense of community to their business ventures. Lindsey is currently pursuing her MBA at Harvard Business School, while Gabe, a seasoned entrepreneur, is embarking on his second venture in the home services industry. With their deep roots in Nashville, Lindsey and Gabe lead a dedicated team of locals committed to revolutionizing the home services market through MyHome, making the process simpler and more affordable for realtors and homeowners alike. Their combined expertise and passion for serving others drive MyHome's mission to enhance the real estate experience for all involved.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

