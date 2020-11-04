Veteran-Owned Triangle Fragrance Introduces New Eau de Parfum Line Featuring Two Unisex Scents, Peace and Freedom

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Fragrance, the first veteran owned luxury fragrance line for men and women, has launched its third line for the Freedom Triangle series, the Blue Line. The Blue Line features two powerful unisex fragrances: "Peace" and "Freedom". These unique scents join the previously released scents of the Red Line, featuring Confidence and Victory, and the White Line, featuring Clarity and Energy.

PEACE by Triangle Fragrance. Luxury unisex eau de parfum, Made in USA. Vegan friendly and cruelty free. A warm and spicy scent that hugs the soul and reflects peace of mind. Top notes include Cloves, Cinnamon, Lavender, and Cardamom. Middle notes are Black Tea, Pimento, and Jasmine. Base notes are Musk and Bergamot. FREEDOM by Triangle Fragrance. Luxury unisex eau de parfum, Made in USA. Vegan friendly and cruelty free. A sweet and fiery legend that captures the spirit of limitless. Top notes of Orange, Tangerine, Pineapple, and middle notes of Tonka bean, Nutmeg, and Jasmine. Base notes are Campfire and Sandalwood.

"It is exciting to offer two unisex scents," said Magda Khalifa, designer of Triangle Fragrance and founder of the Freedom Triangle. "My brand serves its customer base by adapting to the growing demand for unisex luxury fragrance. Forty percent of Confidence's buyers (a scent marketed for women) are men, and about half of Energy's buyers (a scent marketed for men) are women."

All Triangle Fragrances are made using plant based alcohol with 18% fragrance oil. They are vegan friendly and cruelty free, and are made without parabens, sulfates, triclosan, phthalates, mineral oil, or dyes. The stunning packaging features an elegant collector's card inside, offering written inspiration and motivation to its owner.

Benefits of Triangle Fragrances include:

-Powerful, long-lasting eau de parfum

-Luxurious packaging

-Exceptionally smooth actuation

-Strong sillage and staying power

Khalifa introduced the 21st century philosophical Freedom Triangle in her memoir, "American DREAM: Discipline, Resilience, Endurance, Adaptability and Mentorship to Succeed and Win in Life." The Blue Line represents "Mind Freedom" - the third point in the Freedom Triangle. "Mind Freedom is the pinnacle of the Freedom Triangle - often the hardest point to achieve. Some people never realize it, and others do so only at the end of life," said Khalifa. "Helping people achieve their own Freedom Triangle through the journey of remarkable scents is significant."

Businesses interested in partnering with the next great American brand may inquire by contacting [email protected]

Triangle Fragrance is available on trianglefragrance.com, and through Authorized Distributors.

