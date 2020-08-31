Veteran-Owned True Made Foods to Donate 10% of Labor Day Weekend Sales to PenFed Foundation in Support of Military Community

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Made Foods, a veteran-owned business committed to making American food nutritious by cutting refined and artificial sweeteners from condiments and replacing them with healthy vegetables, today announced the company will donate 10% of national sales during the holiday weekend of Sept. 3-7 to the PenFed Foundation. The donation will be used by the PenFed Foundation to empower military members, veterans and caregivers with financial stability and opportunity.

"We are extremely grateful for the generosity of True Made Foods as we continue to support the military community during these challenging times," said PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John "Mick" Nicholson Jr. "The money raised during this Labor Day weekend will directly support our vision of service members being able to serve our nation free of financial worry and veterans living with a strong financial future."

In 2018, Abe Kamarck, Founder/CEO of True Made Foods and a former U.S. Naval aviator, became PenFed Foundation's first Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP) investment recipient. VEIP has a three-pronged approach to create a robust network for veteran-owned start-ups and businesses:

Investment of seed capital, providing access to other capital investment programs and connecting entrepreneurs to funders; Preparation through the Master's Program, a year-long fundraising accelerator; and Education through virtual and in-person Pop-Up Lab workshops.

The PenFed Foundation started VEIP to help veteran entrepreneurs overcome their biggest challenges: lack of access to capital and a network of support.

True Made Foods products are currently sold in over 7,000 stores across the country, including major grocery chains like Wal-Mart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway, Giant, Wegmans and ShopRite. A full list of retailers can be found here.

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

In March 2020, PenFed Foundation became the first national Veterans Service Organization (VSO) to launch a COVID-19 relief program providing emergency financial assistance for veterans and service members. To date, 562 military families have been helped with COVID-19 emergency financial relief since March 17.

Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

About True Made Foods

True Made Foods is on a mission to turn junk foods into superfoods. They started with America's favorite condiments – Ketchup, BBQ Sauce and Sriracha – removing the added sugars and naturally sweetening their products with real fruits and veggies instead. True Made Foods turned these empty calorie American staples into nutrient dense, delicious, paleo superfoods. True Made Foods was founded in 2015 by a US Navy Veteran and father of four who couldn't get his kids to stop pouring ketchup on their food, so he made a better one. In 2017, True Made Foods partnered with the Legendary Pitmaster and Army Veteran, Ed Mitchell, to launch a line of authentic, regionally inspired all-natural and no sugar added BBQ Sauces. The True Made Foods mission is to bring nutrition back to American staples, cuisines and traditions. Today, True Made Foods products can be found in over 7,000 stores nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Ralph's, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Giant, Stop & Shop and Safeway. To learn more, please visit www.TrueMadeFoods.com

SOURCE PenFed Foundation