Veteran Personal Injury Law Firm Operator Melissa Graham Joins Supio as Vice President of Industry

Her Unique Insight to Help Drive Supio's Innovation Strategy, Focusing on Operational Value and AI-Powered Impact for Growing Plaintiff Law Firms

SEATTLE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supio, the leading AI platform for plaintiff law, today announced that Melissa Graham, COO of Richard Harris Law Firm, one of the largest personal injury firms in the West, will join the company as Vice President of Industry. Graham brings more than 15 years of law firm leadership experience to the role, having a unique perspective on how firms scale, the unique challenges they face in doing so, and how AI is supercharging legal team capabilities to deliver exceptional client service and maximum case outcomes.

Melissa Graham, VP of Industry at Supio

Graham's move reflects a shift underway in plaintiff law: firms are no longer questioning AI's place in their practice, but how to build it into the way they operate so it delivers direct value to legal teams as well as client cases. As both a longtime operator and Supio customer, Graham has seen that shift firsthand and is joining Supio to help firms navigate the opportunity.

Over her 15 years as the COO of Richard Harris Law Firm, Graham led operations and deployed growth strategies that helped scale one of the highest-volume personal injury practices in the country. She is also Co-Founder of Ascend Consulting, a member of Supio's Customer Advisory Board, and a participant in Supio's customer and industry events.

That combination of operator, customer, and industry expert supports Supio's goal of continuing to deliver AI solutions that respond to real market needs and drive tangible results for firms. As Vice President of Industry, Graham will partner across Supio's product, marketing, sales, and customer success teams, bringing the perspective of a firm leader into every part of how Supio identifies and builds core product offerings that go to market. Her work will help keep Supio closely connected to the evolving needs of the firms it serves, the deployment challenges they may face, while ensuring what Supio builds resonates with the legal professionals who rely on it every day.

"Melissa has spent her career inside the firms we exist to serve, which means she understands what this work actually demands of the people who do it," said Jerry Zhou, CEO & Co-Founder of Supio. "She has lived the high-stakes reality of plaintiff law, and has seen what is possible when firms have better access to their firm's knowledge and expertise at scale. Having her perspective inside Supio makes us a sharper partner to every firm we work with, and we're grateful she chose to build this next chapter with us."

Graham joins at a defining moment for the company. With the launch of Supio Agent, the industry's first end-to-end agentic AI platform built exclusively for plaintiff law, Supio has moved beyond tools that make individual tasks faster toward a system that makes entire firms smarter—capturing case context, retaining a firm's institutional knowledge, and compounding that intelligence with every case worked, from the first call through final resolution.

Realizing that vision is dependent on staying deeply connected to how firms operate. Graham's role is built to strengthen that connection and translate the day-to-day realities of running a plaintiff practice into how Supio designs, positions, and delivers its platform. For the firms Supio serves, that means technology shaped by someone who has sat in their seat, and a partner committed to helping them fight harder for the people who need them most.

"After 15 years at Richard Harris, this wasn't a decision I made lightly, but I've become convinced that AI is fundamentally changing our industry and I want to help shape that change," said Graham. "As an operator, I have seen how much time and energy go into work that technology can help carry. Firms have a real appetite for AI, but the path to measurable ROI isn't simple, especially for the firms that cannot afford disruption while they roll it out. I'm here to work alongside Supio's team to build the solutions firms need most and to help them deploy seamlessly, so adopting AI strengthens the work their teams already do."

Graham begins her role at Supio on July 27, 2026.

About Supio: Supio is the leading AI platform for plaintiff law, purpose-built to help firms fight more powerfully for the individuals and families who need them most. Through Supio Agent, the industry's first end-to-end agentic AI platform, Supio connects every dimension of a plaintiff practice into a single, continuously learning system: from intake through resolution, case intelligence through firm-wide analytics. Designed with security and compliance at its core, Supio enables firms to resolve cases faster, increase settlement values, and grow. Backed by Sapphire Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, and others. To learn more, visit https://www.supio.com/

SOURCE Supio