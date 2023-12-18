Veteran Pharma and Biotech Executive Bill Farley Named New CEO of ChemDiv

News provided by

ChemDiv

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am delighted to announce that I will be returning to @ChemDiv as the CEO," said Bill Farley. "I will be assuming the reins from Ron Demuth who has done an amazing job over the last two decades. Leading the @ChemDiv team is a great source of pride for me, as we are uniquely positioned to work with biotech and pharma, providing capital efficient chem-bio platform solutions, timely execution and incredible multifaceted capabilities enabling modern drug discovery and development. Our talented team of scientists, in 5 R&D hubs on 3 continents, has a proven track record of impeccable execution connecting mechanism of action to drug the targeted disease, using our Hybrid AI/ML through de novo design. Our access to over 40 billion of feasible compounds and diligent work over 32 years has enabled the approval of 47 drugs that are on the market today for our partners and patients. Please let me know how we can contribute to your success. Looking forward to seeing many of you in San Fransico at #JPM and #ChemDiv."

About ChemDiv Inc:

ChemDiv is a globally recognized leader in drug discovery and development solutions, offering fully integrated R&D services to support pharmaceutical projects. With over three decades of experience, ChemDiv delivers leads, drug candidates, and new drugs across various therapeutic areas to partners worldwide.

For more information about ChemDiv visit www.chemdiv.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Bill Farley
CEO of ChemDiv
[email protected]

SOURCE ChemDiv

Also from this source

Investigators from John Byrd's Lab at University of Cincinnati Presented Non-Clinical Summary Data for The Best-in-Class Selective BCL2 Inhibitor Clinical Candidate Developed by Eilean Therapeutics in Collaboration with ChemDiv

ChemDiv Inc., dedicated to partnering in discovery and development of breakthrough therapies based on its unique chem-bio platforms, announces the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.