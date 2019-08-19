Veteran Photographers Unveil $1 Million Print shot in Afghanistan Proceeds to Benefit Children and Military Families Affected by War

SIMONTON, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 350 million children – one in six worldwide – are living in war zones and are at risk of death, violence and severe mental health issues, according to a report from Save the Children and reported on by Reuters. That is a 75 percent increase since the early 1990s.

Million Dollar Print Tomas Ramos & Ken Osborne

Traveling to Afghanistan, one of the most unpredictable countries for children, two veteran photographers from Texas, Tomas Ramos and Ken Osborne, documented the impact of war on children, families and the small towns and villages caught in the middle of conflict. The sole purpose of their journey was to capture one photograph, which will be sold for $1 million dollars, with proceeds benefiting those who need it most – the children and families affected by war and the U.S. military families who fight to protect them.

"We wanted to create a global symbol in the form of a one-of-a-kind photograph to illustrate the effects of war on families, while also showing new hope for the future. The families were smuggled out of Taliban controlled villages and transported to Mazar-e-Sharif in total secrecy to tell us their stories."

Measuring 25 inches by 35 inches and taking three months to create, the million-dollar print is truly one-of-a-kind and possibly the largest Platinum/Palladium and 24K Gold Leaf photo in the world.

To create this unique piece of art, the process is long and unpredictable. The image is taken with a large format film camera. The emulsion consists of precious metals – platinum/palladium – meticulously applied to the vellum with a fine camelhair brush. The negative is then placed over the emulsion on the vellum and exposed to ultraviolet light. The print is then chemically processed in a traditional darkroom. After, the 24-karat gold leaf is then applied to the back, creating a finished piece that has an archival life of centuries.

Ramos and Osborne will host a special unveiling of the $1 million print at Studio 1093 Art Gallery in Simonton, Texas, where it will be on exhibit along with the original shoes that belong to the children. The print will then be sold for $1 million, with proceeds being donated to Wounded Warriors, Save the Children, and to the families in Afghanistan who helped Ramos and Osborne during their journey.

For more information, visit milliondollarprint.com.



