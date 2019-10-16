Veteran Physical Therapist Promotes New Healthcare Book That Questions How We Define, Deliver, Experience, Manage, and MODEL Care

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Deborah S. Howell, physical therapist, proposes that a proactive view of self-care as a priority and personal responsibility can foster quality care, improve health and safety outcomes, and inspire meaningful service. Her latest book, Self-Care in Healthcare, highlights public health challenges in a rapidly growing and ever more complex healthcare system that directly affect patient care, healthcare providers, and healthcare organizations. It explores daily self-care behaviors and lifestyle habits that are critical elements in preventative health as well as disease management, which ultimately impact personal health and healthcare costs over time. Her book will be displayed and available at The Las Vegas Book Festival (LVBF) in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The book can also be purchased from this link: Self-Care in Healthcare Book

Self-Care in Healthcare cover

Dr. Howell says, "Many of us are running on empty and on autopilot, neglecting our health. We are challenged by severe time constraints and great expectations to do more with less, resulting in strained tolerances, shortened and divided attention spans, and sudden injury, illness, or crisis that halt us in our tracks. THERE IS A BETTER WAY. Effective self-care is about recognizing our values, beliefs, influences, perspectives, and motivations that drive our behaviors and shape our outcomes."

The book, Self-Care in Healthcare, shares a new vision and inspires hope and possibility for a new way forward. The book challenges readers to question current paradigms and presents evidenced based support for simple and effective methods that can be practiced by individuals and organizations.

Dr. Deborah S. Howell has a passion for public health and safety and is an advocate for the health and well-being of healthcare professionals. She is the author of the books, Heart's Alchemy and Straight to The Heart of What Matters. Dr. Howell celebrates 25 years as a physical therapist in Rehabilitative Therapy practice and is a U.S. Navy veteran. She is committed to transforming current healthcare culture and practices and restoring the true value of CARE in Healthcare. You can check out her blog: doseofdeborah.com and podcast: Dose of Deborah: Rehab for the Heart

