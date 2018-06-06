Veteran Political and Issue Advocacy Strategists Launch New Venture

"We roll up our sleeves and collaborate with our clients," said co-founder David Smith. "We're curious, always learning. We immerse ourselves in the issues, seek to understand every dimension of a problem, along with the culture and values that shape how people think and feel about it."

Alison and David have worked together for years, most recently as partners at GMMB, creating award-winning campaigns for the nation's leading foundations, trade associations, membership organizations and political candidates and committees. With Betty&Smith, they bring decades of know-how tackling some of the most intractable social issues to a boutique agency with a growing roster of clients in both issue advocacy and politics including the Aspen Institute and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, among others.

"Voters and consumers see through canned, laundry-list messaging," said co-founder Alison Betty. "We cut right to it, working with leaders and candidates to help them align their goals with their public personas and communications strategies. We help them show up as exactly who they are, not what others tell them to be. Often, the simplest path is the best one."

Alison is one of the nation's leading experts on health care communications. She has specialized in creating values-based health care messages and strategies, working on complex issues — including, passage of the Affordable Care Act. She has also defended Medicaid, protected Medicare, combatted the childhood obesity epidemic and fought for policies to improve early childhood development.

David has worked as a campaign manager, researcher and ad maker, helping to elect Democratic candidates in some of the toughest states. He specializes in breaking down complex policy issues into simple, relatable messages and stories. He's been at the center of some of the biggest campaigns on health care, early childhood development and tobacco control.

Betty&Smith is a boutique communications firm of senior strategists with two decades of experience defining, shaping and elevating some of the most complicated and divisive issues of our day.

Contact: Nick Richardson

Email: nick@bettyandsmith.com

Phone: (202) 844-6440

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-political-and-issue-advocacy-strategists-launch-new-venture-300660914.html

SOURCE Betty&Smith

Related Links

http://bettyandsmith.com

