Veteran Private Equity Attorney Michael Weinsier Joins Pryor Cashman as Practice Co-Leader

"Michael is an important addition to our growing corporate practice," said Ronald Shechtman, Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner. "We've seen increased demand from private equity clients who require sophisticated deal counsel with expertise in cross-border transactions. Michael's superior knowledge and proven ability in these areas will help bring the practice to new heights."

Weinsier represents a broad range of public and private operating companies, for whom he often acts as de facto outside general counsel, as well as strategic buyers and sellers, private equity funds, family offices and other financial sponsors. He also has extensive experience counseling emerging companies, from the start-up phase to maturation, along with issuers, investors, incubators and accelerators on venture capital financings spanning from "angel" to late-stage investments.

"Pryor Cashman is a gem among midsize law firms and one that provides an ideal platform for my clients and practice. The caliber of talent, service offerings and record of success at the firm speaks for itself and made my decision an easy one," Weinsier said. "I'm excited to use my experience to grow and enhance this already strong practice."

In addition to Troutman Sanders, Weinsier previously worked at the law firm of Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, where he chaired the Private Equity practice for 10 years. He is consistently recognized as a top corporate and M&A attorney by The Legal 500 and Super Lawyers.

He received his J.D., cum laude, from Washington and Lee University School of Law and his B.A. from Columbia University.

About Pryor Cashman



Pryor Cashman is a premier, midsized law firm with headquarters at 7 Times Square in New York and a West Coast office in Los Angeles. With broad and sophisticated transactional and litigation practices, Pryor Cashman provides a full range of services to meet the complex legal needs of institutions, mid-market businesses, bold emerging entities, entrepreneurs and individuals.

