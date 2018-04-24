Veteran Public Relations Executive Joins Rose & Company

Mr. Janashvili brings to Rose & Company more than 20 years of experience helping companies develop their brands, manage reputational risk and respond to crises. He previously served as Managing Director and head of marketing and communications for GMI Ratings, a sustainability and corporate governance research firm acquired by MSCI. Prior to joining GMI Ratings, he served as the head of the financial communications practice at Waggener Edstrom (now WE Communications), where his clients included Microsoft, BMC Software, Ener1 and New Stream Capital.

"We are pleased to add a senior public relations executive to our team," said Simon Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Rose & Company. "Lev has broad experience executing a wide range of media strategies, including corporate positioning, transactional support, both awareness and activist campaigns and other complex reputational challenges. His addition enhances our capabilities for the benefit of our clients."

"I am excited to join a growing team of senior executives with proven track records at Rose & Company," said Mr. Janashvili. "The firm's strategy of providing an integrated suite of high touch advisory and corporate communications services along with disciplined tactical execution is a new model in the consultancy world with inherent advantages for companies."

Mr. Janashvili has held executive leadership positions at global communications consultancies, including Ruder Finn, RF | Binder, and Ogilvy and served as a senior advisor to mid-sized agencies specializing in transportation, life sciences, technology, legal services and real estate.

About Rose & Company

Rose & Company is a strategic advisory firm dedicated to assisting our clients successfully navigate the global capital markets. We work with our clients to evaluate, define and execute strategies to enhance their presence in increasingly globalized and complex capital markets. For more information, please visit www.roseandco.com.

