Veteran Real Estate Broker Fred DeFalco's Public Pricing® Sealed Bid Auction System Chosen to Sell Furnished Luxury Estate Home on 35-Acre Private Island

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of local luxury properties sit on the market for hundreds of days, some multiple years. However, the most recent million-dollar-plus home veteran real estate broker Fred DeFalco sold utilizing his Public Pricing® Sealed Bid Auction System attracted 10 offers in 30 days, closing in 40 days.

DeFalco's newest Public Pricing customer is selling his luxury estate at 17122 Avenue Le Rivage (photos and virtual tour) in the exclusive, gated Le Rivage community in Boca Raton. The homeowner contacted DeFalco and initiated Public Pricing to ensure the home sells by July 17. Bidding has begun without a minimum or reserve (all bids accepted). "Selling and buying is sometimes brutal," said DeFalco. "The trademarked Public Pricing system (www.PublicPricing.com) is collaborative. Bidders may scrutinize everything before signing anything."

DeFalco, 65, opened the Real Estate Resource Center in Boca Raton in April, closing his brokerage after 19 years to join eXp Realty, a full-service international brokerage. DeFalco vows to leverage 42 years of experience to revolutionize luxury real estate marketing.

17122 Avenue Le Rivage is professionally decorated and fully furnished. Bids are being placed on the home fully furnished and unfurnished. Le Rivage sits on a 35-acre private island with 18 estate homes. The exquisite enclave features a tennis court, private walking trail, and 24/7-guarded security gate. The beautifully maintained, 5,901 AC square-foot estate includes 5 bedrooms, 5 full/2 half baths, 4-car garage, and lake views on over a half acre.

Tour Saturdays 1-3 or Wednesdays 5-7. Text DeFalco at (561) 702-3757.

The MLS listing price of $175,000 is the minimum deposit required from the eventual buyer to enter a purchase agreement with the seller.

"Rather than guess what the public will pay, then reduce the price four times to find out, Public Pricing shortcuts to 'What is the public willing to pay, now ?' Let the public determine the true value of this home, on July 17 and not later," said DeFalco.

Unlike traditional selling, Public Pricing generates a sustained response (30-45 days) from potential buyers. Bidders may tour the home freely without hassle. Instead of a contract, bidders complete a one-minute form. Public Pricing ensures price objectivity; DeFalco said traditional selling creates a 33% spread among opinions.

