VETERAN REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL RICK WINNER JOINS PROACTIVE REAL ESTATE

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROACTIVE Real Estate is proud to announce the addition of veteran real estate professional Rick Winner to its growing team of coastal experts. Winner, an industry leader with over 27 years of experience in the Brunswick County market, brings a proven track record of success to the powerhouse Hyperlocal® brokerage.

Rick Winner | PROACTIVE Real Estate

Since 1999, Rick has closed over $70,000,000.00 in sales volume accumulating over 500 transactions in the Supply/Holden Beach market. Notable statistics for Rick's production include an average sales price of 94% and an average of 65 days on the market across his nearly 3 decades of service and multiple economic cycles. Winner has built a stellar reputation throughout Holden Beach, Supply, Shallotte, and the surrounding beach communities for his straightforward approach and strong work ethic.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rick to the PROACTIVE family," said Logan Galloway, Broker-in-Charge at PROACTIVE's Holden Beach office. "Rick's deep-rooted knowledge of the Brunswick County landscape and his commitment to elite client service align perfectly with PROACTIVE's culture. Galloway continued, "Adding a professional of Rick's caliber to our team allows us to elevate the service level we provide to the public in our coastal communities."

Winner specializes in residential coastal properties, luxury beachfront rental properties, and commercial investments. By joining PROACTIVE Real Estate, he looks forward to pairing his decades of local expertise with the firm's cutting-edge marketing technology and innovative resources.

"Joining PROACTIVE Real Estate is a strategic next step for my business," said Winner. "The energy, tools, and Hyperlocal® focus at PROACTIVE will allow me to provide a distinct competitive advantage for my clients in a fast-changing market."

For more information, to view local inventory, or to welcome Rick Winner to the team, contact him at (910) 279-1979 or visit rickwinner.com.

About PROACTIVE Real Estate: PROACTIVE Real Estate is a premier, full-service brokerage located in Brunswick County, NC. Committed to innovation and deep community roots, their Hyperlocal® business model is vertically integrated providing sales, rentals, mortgage, title and insurance at one location. Proud members of Leading Real Estate Companies of The World® and Luxury Portfolio International®.

SOURCE PROACTIVE Real Estate