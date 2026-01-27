Luxury Coastal Living Redefined: Exquisite Custom Estate Debuts on the West End of Holden Beach for $2.59M

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the pinnacle of refined island living at 108 Strawflower Drive, a masterfully crafted coastal sanctuary now available in the exclusive gated community of Holden Beach's West End. Listed at $2,590,000, this 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom estate merges architectural sophistication with the relaxed, sun-drenched charm of North Carolina's premier beach destination.

Designed for the discerning homeowner, the residence serves as a resort-style retreat. The interior features a bright, open-concept design with elegant ash flooring and warm coastal finishes. At the heart of the home is a culinary kitchen that balances style and high-tech utility, featuring:

Thermador Bluetooth-enabled appliances





Massive custom island with dual-sided storage





Premium Quartzite and Vetrostone countertops

The home's construction is as robust as it is beautiful, utilizing 2x6 framing, spray-foam insulation, and a seamless metal roof. Architectural details such as detailed crown moldings, IPE wood handrails, and Anderson windows speak to the home's custom construction, while practical luxuries like a private elevator and commercial ice maker ensure effortless daily living.

"This is more than just a beach house; it is a meticulously engineered masterpiece," says the listing representative. "From the unique Bahama rock driveway to the hardy-board-trimmed pilings, no detail was overlooked in creating this elegant sanctuary."

Unparalleled Indoor-Outdoor Fusion

The home's most striking feature is its ability to dissolve the boundary between the interior and the Atlantic breeze. Two 12-foot Nana walls fold back to reveal a massive outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining under the stars. The exterior grounds offer:

2,700+ sq. ft. of premium composite decking.





A 16 x 38 heated pool with custom stone surround.





with custom stone surround. Designer retaining walls and professional irrigation.

Situated in a quiet, upscale neighborhood, 108 Strawflower Drive offers privacy while remaining minutes from the local amenities that make Holden Beach a top-tier coastal destination. This turnkey property comes complete with custom furniture, ready for its next owner to step into a lifestyle of seaside luxury.

