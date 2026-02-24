Industry Veteran Denise Young Joins PROACTIVE Real Estate, Bringing 18 Years of Excellence

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROACTIVE Real Estate is thrilled to announce that Denise Young, a highly respected real estate advisor and consistent top producer, has joined its premier Hyperlocal® brokerage. With a career spanning nearly two decades, Denise brings a powerhouse combination of seasoned expertise and a client-first philosophy to the PROACTIVE Team.

A Natural Alignment of Values

For Denise, the move to PROACTIVE Real Estate was a decision rooted in shared principles. She joins the firm with a vision to elevate the client experience through the brokerage's innovative resources and community-centric culture.

"I chose to join PROACTIVE Real Estate because it represents everything I value in both business and community," says Denise Young.

Denise continues: "Real estate is about far more than transactions—it's about relationships, trust, and the communities we serve. PROACTIVE's strong commitment to community involvement, ethical leadership, and a truly proactive approach to client service made this move a natural fit for me. This next chapter allows me to continue serving my clients at a higher-level while being part of something bigger than myself."

Kevin Woody, Chief Operating Officer at PROACTIVE Real Estate, said, "It's a great honor to welcome such an accomplished and polished professional to our firm. Denise has helped hundreds of families and individuals make great decisions and create generational wealth in Brunswick County. She has earned a reputation as a great teammate, and our values align strongly."

Experience That Makes the Difference

By pairing her 18 years of experience with PROACTIVE's cutting-edge marketing and technology, Denise provides her clients with a distinct competitive advantage. Her background includes:

A refined ability to navigate complex transactions to ensure client success. Community Focus: A commitment to "investing in the neighborhoods and people we call home."

About Denise Young

Denise Young is a veteran real estate professional and trusted advisor on the NC Coast. Since making Brunswick County her permanent home in 2014, she has dedicated herself to helping others find their piece of paradise in the local market.

About PROACTIVE Real Estate

PROACTIVE Real Estate is a brokerage with a Hyperlocal® focus in Brunswick County, North Carolina serving the southeastern coastal market of the state. Services include residential and commercial brokerage, along with support from a family of companies including Accessible Title Company, Motto Mortgage Professionals, PROACTIVE Relocation, and PROACTIVE Vacations. The firm is a proud member of Leading Real Estate Companies of The World® and Luxury Portfolio International®.

