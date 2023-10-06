Veteran Recruiting Center Unveiled: Revolutionizing Military and Veteran Employment

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Recruiting, the pioneering force behind groundbreaking virtual career fairs for our nation's heroes, proudly introduces the game-changing Veteran Recruiting Center (VRC).

Veteran Recruiting Center Fiserv Booth in VRC

In a bold leap forward, Veteran Recruiting is proud to introduce the Veteran Recruiting Center (VRC), an innovative online platform designed to serve as the ultimate hub for all aspects of military and veteran employment. This cutting-edge digital ecosystem emerges as the definitive destination for veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and recruiters to immerse themselves in a wealth of job fairs, webinars, interactive chat sessions, immersive workshops, and high-impact networking events.

Elevating Engagement for Veterans and Recruiters

The VRC redefines the way veterans connect with recruiters and employers, offering a dynamic, immersive experience like never before. Accessible 24/7 from anywhere on the globe, this powerful platform ensures veterans have constant access to invaluable resources and employment prospects. Through the VRC, veterans can seamlessly explore job opportunities, forge connections with recruiters and fellow veterans, and gain expert career advice and guidance from seasoned professionals in their respective fields.

"In 2008, we introduced Veteran Recruiting, recognizing the tremendous potential to transition job fairs into the virtual realm, simplifying the connection between veterans and recruiters," remarked Kevin O'Brien, Managing Partner of Veteran Recruiting. "As we celebrate our 16th year in business, we're thrilled to launch the Veteran Recruiting Center, a revolutionary platform aimed at empowering military and veteran employment. It's our privilege to provide this interactive solution to help veterans discover fulfilling careers beyond their service."

Eminent Industry Players Embrace the VRC

Leading industry giants including Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Penske, Uber, Fiserv, and many more have already harnessed the potential of the VRC to engage with the military community. The VRC represents the next pivotal stride in the company's unwavering mission to empower veterans in their quest for meaningful careers while aiding employers in identifying top-tier talent.

"VRC has been instrumental in helping us find qualified candidates who embody the Fiserv culture," said Meg Hendricks, Head of Military and Veterans Affairs at Fiserv. "Members of the military community typically have relevant experience and training that enables them to innovate, and they strive for excellence and inspire their teammates to do the same. That's why we believe hiring military-affiliated talent isn't just the right thing to do, it's also good business."

Join the Future of Military and Veteran Employment Today

The VRC is now live at www.veteranrecruiting.com. Veterans can join this groundbreaking platform free of charge, gaining instant access to virtual company booths, an interactive auditorium, a vibrant networking lounge, and real-time interactions with peers and recruiters.

About Veteran Recruiting

Veteran Recruiting is the undisputed leader in virtual career fairs for the military community, having aided countless veterans in securing employment through virtual career fairs and other innovative services. The Veteran Recruiting Center stands as the company's latest trailblazing creation, offering a comprehensive platform dedicated to all facets of military and veteran employment.

For Media Inquiries:

Nicole O'Brien- 215-525-5757, [email protected]

Join us in reshaping the future of military and veteran employment through the Veteran Recruiting Center

