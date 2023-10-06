Veteran Recruiting Center Unveiled: Revolutionizing Military and Veteran Employment

News provided by

Veteran Recruiting

06 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Recruiting, the pioneering force behind groundbreaking virtual career fairs for our nation's heroes, proudly introduces the game-changing Veteran Recruiting Center (VRC).

Continue Reading
Veteran Recruiting Center
Veteran Recruiting Center
Fiserv Booth in VRC
Fiserv Booth in VRC

In a bold leap forward, Veteran Recruiting is proud to introduce the Veteran Recruiting Center (VRC), an innovative online platform designed to serve as the ultimate hub for all aspects of military and veteran employment. This cutting-edge digital ecosystem emerges as the definitive destination for veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and recruiters to immerse themselves in a wealth of job fairs, webinars, interactive chat sessions, immersive workshops, and high-impact networking events.

Elevating Engagement for Veterans and Recruiters

The VRC redefines the way veterans connect with recruiters and employers, offering a dynamic, immersive experience like never before. Accessible 24/7 from anywhere on the globe, this powerful platform ensures veterans have constant access to invaluable resources and employment prospects. Through the VRC, veterans can seamlessly explore job opportunities, forge connections with recruiters and fellow veterans, and gain expert career advice and guidance from seasoned professionals in their respective fields.

"In 2008, we introduced Veteran Recruiting, recognizing the tremendous potential to transition job fairs into the virtual realm, simplifying the connection between veterans and recruiters," remarked Kevin O'Brien, Managing Partner of Veteran Recruiting. "As we celebrate our 16th year in business, we're thrilled to launch the Veteran Recruiting Center, a revolutionary platform aimed at empowering military and veteran employment. It's our privilege to provide this interactive solution to help veterans discover fulfilling careers beyond their service."

Eminent Industry Players Embrace the VRC

Leading industry giants including Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Penske, Uber, Fiserv, and many more have already harnessed the potential of the VRC to engage with the military community. The VRC represents the next pivotal stride in the company's unwavering mission to empower veterans in their quest for meaningful careers while aiding employers in identifying top-tier talent.

"VRC has been instrumental in helping us find qualified candidates who embody the Fiserv culture," said Meg Hendricks, Head of Military and Veterans Affairs at Fiserv. "Members of the military community typically have relevant experience and training that enables them to innovate, and they strive for excellence and inspire their teammates to do the same. That's why we believe hiring military-affiliated talent isn't just the right thing to do, it's also good business."

Join the Future of Military and Veteran Employment Today

The VRC is now live at www.veteranrecruiting.com. Veterans can join this groundbreaking platform free of charge, gaining instant access to virtual company booths, an interactive auditorium, a vibrant networking lounge, and real-time interactions with peers and recruiters.

About Veteran Recruiting

Veteran Recruiting is the undisputed leader in virtual career fairs for the military community, having aided countless veterans in securing employment through virtual career fairs and other innovative services. The Veteran Recruiting Center stands as the company's latest trailblazing creation, offering a comprehensive platform dedicated to all facets of military and veteran employment.

For Media Inquiries:

Nicole O'Brien- 215-525-5757, [email protected]

Join us in reshaping the future of military and veteran employment through the Veteran Recruiting Center 

SOURCE Veteran Recruiting

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.