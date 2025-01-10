Veteran Restaurant CFO Charles Jemley of Dutch Bros Coffee, Starbucks and Yum! Brands Joins Tech Startup LANDED's Advisory Board

Fast-growing LANDED helps companies optimize hourly hiring, saving operators time and money

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LANDED , the first end-to-end hiring solution for the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced that industry veteran Charles ("Charley") Jemley has joined as a formal advisor. Jemley will work closely with the LANDED executive team to guide strategic growth as the company expands.

Jemley, who retired in May as the CFO of Dutch Bros Coffee, brings over three decades of experience in multinational retail and a wealth of C-level experience to the role. Known for his expertise with high growth businesses after long careers at both Yum! Brands and Starbucks, recently Charley played a pivotal role in Dutch Bros Coffee's (NYSE: BROS) successful 2021 IPO and in its first years as a public company. His career is deeply rooted in global perspectives, having served as the CFO of Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) China and as the CFO of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) China business, and ultimately Starbucks' overall International business. He currently serves as a Strategic Advisor to Dutch Bros Coffee, and as an independent director at both Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG), where he chairs the Audit Committee for both companies.

Vivian Wang, Founder and CEO of LANDED, said, "I'm thrilled to welcome Charley to LANDED's advisory board. His extensive industry expertise will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and enhancing the value we deliver to our customers. His passion for supporting frontline workers deeply aligns with my vision for LANDED, and I look forward to the impact this partnership will have on our mission. With Charley on board, exponential growth is an inevitability."

"From my first conversations with Vivian, learning about her vision for Landed, I felt an immediate connection to the passion LANDED has for providing 360° livelihood support to frontline workers. Vivian has a clear vision for how LANDED can make the partnership between employees and employers more effective and nothing will stop her from making that a reality. Having spent the past many decades in the restaurant business, I have seen firsthand how far too often it is the case that frontline workers are not provided the tools necessary to achieve their personal and financial goals. LANDED provides a foundation for these individuals to take charge of their lives and I felt compelled to get involved," said Jemley. "At the core of every retail business is its ability to find and retain the right talent, and I firmly believe that LANDED is the key to hiring more effectively and more efficiently. The support that LANDED provides operators is an asset to any business, and LANDED is revolutionizing the relationship between employers and employees from start to finish. I am excited to be on this journey with Vivian and the LANDED team, and I know we're going to take the industry by storm."

LANDED's hiring solution saves managers time and money by leveraging advanced generative AI to automate routine tasks. After signing up for the LANDED employer platform, hiring managers can customize their job searches by role, headcount, pay rate, and location. Using a proprietary intelligent matching algorithm, LANDED sources and matches top-quality candidates for each position. This automation allows managers to focus on what they love about their jobs instead of manually sourcing, vetting, engaging, and scheduling interviews for hundreds of candidates.

With a long-term goal of providing holistic support for hourly workers, job seekers can also use the LANDED platform to find positions that best meet their needs. The LANDED candidate profile, which includes details on work experience, location, and shift availability, helps applicants connect with jobs that fit them well. LANDED is also developing new services to support financial wellness for frontline workers, including fair and transparent financial products.

Over the past two years, LANDED has attracted over 1.7 million frontline workers and hundreds of top employers to its platform, including Erewhon, KFC, Five Guys, Another Broken Egg Cafe, and Tao Group Hospitality. Quickly cementing their status as a celebrated hiring partner, LANDED was the recipient of Inc.'s 2024 Power Partner Award , MURTEC's 2023 Technology Alley Award , and was featured in Gartner's 2024 Hype Cycle for Talent Acquisition Report as a recommended vendor for high volume hiring industries.

LANDED is the first end-to-end generative AI hiring SaaS platform that helps restaurants and hospitality employers hire the best talent for their locations quickly. LANDED has over 1.7 million users and hundreds of customers like Torchy's Tacos, Erewhon, Tao Group Hospitality, Jersey Mike's, and more on the platform. LANDED helps companies save time and money by automating candidate sourcing, engaging, screening, and interview scheduling at-scale. LANDED's intelligent matching and generative AI technology personalizes the hiring experience to match the custom criteria for each candidate and employer.

