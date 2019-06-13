Veteran Retail and Omnichannel Executive Joins Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams as CEO

"We are thrilled to have Allison coming aboard. She has a proven track record in building an omnichannel business with excellence. I know she will be a tremendous asset to our company," said Gold. "Allison has the skills—and equally important, the heart—to help us carry our ethos forward while keeping us at the forefront of our industry, as we have been over the last 30 years."

O'Connor brings deep experience in both apparel and home specialty retail. She has over 30 years of merchandising and retail leadership at leading brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Terrain, and Williams-Sonoma. Most recently, she helped lead the significant expansion and growth of the leading Australian homewares brand, Sheridan.

"Allison's experience is exactly what our company needs," said Williams. "When I first met her, I was taken with her intellect and warmth, and that she is a 'shopkeeper' at her core."

"I have long admired and been a fan of the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams brand, and I am excited to be joining them as CEO," said O'Connor. "Together we will expand all facets of the business. The opportunity to start with a solid platform that is poised for additional growth was a key attraction for me."

"Mitchell and Bob have been terrific partners," commented Kent Sorrells, Managing Director of the Stephens Group, the company's principal investor. "Allison's joining reflects the evolution of the company into its next phase of expansion into a full omnichannel leader in the home furnishings space. All of us look forward to supporting Allison in her new role."

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams owns and operates 30 retail stores and a state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution center in North Carolina spanning close to one million square feet that support the brand's expanding retail, wholesale, office and contract/hospitality sectors.

The Stephens Group, based in Little Rock, AR, is a private, family-owned investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses.

