Veteran retail exec Jenny Ming joins Boards of Directors for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Hospitals

"Jenny brings to the boards a strong background in retail leadership and consumer expertise, and she will play an important role as Kaiser Permanente advances its goal of providing excellent clinical care while delivering a consumer experience that is consistently among the best in the nation," said chair and chief executive officer Greg A. Adams . "We are fortunate to have Jenny rejoin our boards and look forward to the contributions she will bring to Kaiser Permanente based on her decades of experience both as an executive leader as well as her service on a number of high-profile boards."

For nearly a decade, Ming served as president and CEO of Charlotte Russe, a fast-fashion specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, and accessories for young women. Before joining Charlotte Russe in 2009, Ming was president of Old Navy, a significant business segment of Gap Inc. During her 20 years at Gap Inc., Ming was one of the members of the executive team that launched Old Navy in 1994.

Ming serves on the boards of Levi Strauss & Co., Poshmark, and Affirm. She is on the advisory board of The World Is Just a Book Away, a member of San Jose State's Tower Foundation board, and a member of the Committee of 100. She previously served on the boards of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals from 2006 to 2014.

Bloomberg BusinessWeek magazine named Ming one of the nation's top 25 managers in 2000, and she was included in Fortune magazine's 50 Most Powerful Women in Business lists in 2003 and 2004.

Ming received her Bachelor of Arts in fashion merchandising from San Jose State University. In 2012, San Jose State University presented her with an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve approximately 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

