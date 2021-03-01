Veteran SAFe Consultant Phil Gardiner Joins Applied Frameworks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's ongoing expansion, Applied Frameworks has announced the addition of Phil Gardiner, SPCT, to lead its Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) consulting practice.

Mr. Gardiner is a leading expert on the implementation of SAFe, the enterprise-scale business agility framework developed by Scaled Agile, Inc. He is one of less than 100 experts worldwide to hold the distinction of SAFe Program Consultant Trainer® (SPCT), a certification that takes years to earn.

Phil Gardiner

Prior to joining Applied Frameworks, Mr. Gardiner spent 16 years at AT&T as a leader and internal change agent, working to bring products and services to market faster through the use of technology and Lean-Agile methodologies. He also spent 5 years as a business agility consultant to large organizations such as the US Department of Defense.

Applied Frameworks CEO Jason Tanner commented, "We are incredibly proud to have Phil on our team. His hands-on experience with implementing SAFe in large corporate and government environments matches a growing need we see in the market."

In addition to leading consulting engagements with the company, Mr. Gardiner will teach a core set of SAFe training courses including Lean Portfolio Management®, Implementing SAFe®, and Release Train Engineer®.

Mr. Gardiner is a leader in the Scaled Agile community, regularly speaking at conferences such as the Global SAFe Summit and SAFe Day: Government, and authoring original essays on how large organizations successfully transition to agility.

Mr. Gardiner lives in Texas with his family.

About Applied Frameworks

Applied Frameworks is a consulting, coaching, and training firm with clients on four continents. We are Architects of Speed. This means we help our clients optimize their strategy and processes to realize their goals by the most efficient path possible. The company's consulting services range from Agile transformation to product portfolio management and team upskilling. In addition to employing multiple Certified Scrum Trainers®, Applied Frameworks is a Scaled Agile Gold SPCT partner.

Media Contact:

Jason Tanner

+1 877 505 3684

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied Frameworks, Inc.