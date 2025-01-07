Veteran Scripps leader Lyn Plantinga promoted to lead local media operations

CINCINNATI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted veteran Scripps local television leader Lyn Plantinga to the role of senior vice president of local media, effective immediately. In this role, Plantinga will lead local media operations, overseeing Scripps' team of regional vice presidents.

Plantinga also will continue to serve as general manager for WTVF, Nashville's CBS-affiliated local television station owned by Scripps.

Lyn Plantinga

She has served as regional vice president and general manager for the last year, overseeing Scripps' local television stations in Nashville, Lexington, Cleveland, Buffalo and Cincinnati.

Plantinga will report to Dean Littleton, who was promoted to executive vice president of media broadcast operations last month.

"Lyn is a seasoned local media leader, committed to operational excellence, strong financial performance and leading teams to deliver quality, objective journalism," Littleton said. "This new role will allow her to work closely with all of Scripps' local stations, our employees and the communities Scripps serves."

Plantinga got her start in broadcast television as an intern at WTVF more than 30 years ago. She held a number of leadership roles at the station – including assistant news director, national sales manager and station manager – before being named the station's vice president and general manager in 2015.

NewsChannel 5 is the top-rated Nashville station in every local daypart and has generated strong connections in the community. Plantinga's team has raised money to give more than 40,000 books to children in Title One schools in the area. After reporting on medical costs and their impact, the station purchased and eliminated more than $1.8 million in medical debt for their neighbors. NewsChannel 5's "Safe Places" initiative led the way for new storm shelters in 48 Middle Tennessee counties. Under her leadership, WTVF also has been honored with the most prestigious awards in journalism, including national Peabody awards; Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University awards; the National Headliner Award; the National Edward R. Murrow Award; and several regional Murrow and Emmy awards.

Plantinga serves on the boards of the Scripps Howard Fund and the General Hospital Foundation, where she is past board chair. She is past board president of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters, past news committee chair of the CBS Affiliates Board and has held board leadership positions with Second Harvest Food Bank, Adventure Science Center and Leadership Nashville. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University.

Media contact: Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713, [email protected]

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company