Veteran Supermarket Executive Chris Lavoy Joins Krasdale As VP Of Bravo Florida

Lavoy will lead business development efforts and growth opportunities while also increasing the company's portfolio of products, categories and services available to the independently owned and operated Bravo stores. With deep ties to the Florida supermarket community, Chris will provide senior-level support to all Bravo owners.

"We're excited to welcome Chris to the organization as we continue to support our Florida market, which has seen tremendous and consistent growth," said Chief Merchandising Officer Dennis Hickey, who manages both merchandising for the area's Bravo stores and the Beta II Marketing office. "Chris has unrivaled local market expertise and has established relationships with many Bravo store owners. By bringing Chris into this new role, we are investing in the region and ensuring that our Florida customers have all the tools they need to grow their businesses."

With 32 years of experience in the Florida market, Lavoy most recently served as Vice President of Southern Region Sales for United Natural Foods Inc.

"I look forward to joining the Bravo team and contributing to the ongoing growth of the company," Lavoy said. "Throughout my career, I've gotten to know many of the Bravo store owners and I've always had a high regard for the company and the services they provide. I'm excited to begin this new phase."

About Krasdale Foods and Beta II Marketing

Krasdale Foods is an independent, family-owned grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services company. For 114 years, Krasdale has supplied independent food markets with all the tools they need to succeed, helping to build and sustain multiple generations of successful enterprises. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has spread throughout the Northeast and Florida with store banners that include: C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart. Beta II Marketing is an affiliated company of Krasdale Foods.

