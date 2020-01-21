Veteran Tax Lobbyist Tim Urban Joins Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group to Lead Tax Policy Practice

"I'm delighted to welcome Tim to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp . "Tim is a preeminent tax policy professional with decades of experience representing clients in the energy sector. Tim will be a key member of our market-leading government relations practice and will be a valuable resource to clients throughout the firm."

Urban has represented a broad variety of clients on tax issues, with a focus on the energy sector. He has worked on conventional, alternative and renewable energy tax proposals involving income and excise tax; production, blending and investment credits; accelerated depreciation provisions; and various carbon tax proposals for energy facility investors, developers and operators.

Prior to private practice, he served as a Ways and Means Committee staff associate for a member of the House tax-writing committee, working on tax, trade, pension and health policy issues; creating and implementing the annual tax legislative agendas; and drafting legislative proposals and related tax legislative documents.

"We're excited to welcome Tim to the Bracewell Policy Resolution Group," said Scott Segal, co-head of PRG. "Tim's tax practice and network of client relationships in the Southwest complements the strengths of our lobbying team, and clearly enhances our capabilities in the renewable and alternative energy sector. As lawmakers continue to evolve the nation's energy and tax policy to reduce carbon emissions, and to provide an all-of-the-above portfolio of electricity and transportation fuel resources to the public, Bracewell is positioned to be a world-class provider of policy services."

"Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group is a top name here in town on energy and environmental issues," said Urban. "I look forward to bolstering its tax policy offerings for our clients on business and energy tax issues."

Urban received his B.A. from The George Washington University. He also graduated from the US Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center, and received military awards from the Governments of France and Italy.

Urban recently sat down with Liam Donovan, a PRG principal and co-host of The Lobby Shop podcast, to discuss trends and developments in tax policy.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell LLP is a leading law and government relations firm. Our knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by clients across industries enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

About the Policy Resolution Group

The Policy Resolution Group at Bracewell helps clients around the world navigate our complex federal landscape, creating and implementing successful strategies to achieve our clients' government relations objectives. PRG provides counsel and services in legislative and regulatory affairs, political analysis, strategic communications and legal representation.

SOURCE Bracewell LLP

Related Links

http://www.bracewell.com

