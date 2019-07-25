Veteran Technology and Business Leader Vijay Ramaswamy Joins Actifio as Vice President, Product Marketing

Ramaswamy was most recently co-founder of CloudLanes, a Cervin & Microsoft Ventures-backed hybrid cloud platform acquired by Druva. In leading CloudLanes' marketing and business development, he was responsible for all aspects of the company's go-to-market strategies, including solutions engineering and business development. CloudLanes was recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in 2018 in the storage category.

Brian Reagan, Actifio Chief Marketing Officer, said, "With more than 20 years of industry experience, Vijay brings a wealth of knowledge in cloud, infrastructure and data protection. We are excited to welcome Vijay onto the Actifio team. His experience as a leader in promoting innovative solutions -- from virtualization to storage and infrastructure management to cloud strategies -- will help us continue to spread the word about Actifio's ground-breaking approaches to some of the greatest challenges facing modern organizations."

Ramaswamy said, "As customers continue to modernize their applications in the cloud, they are adopting a DevOps approach with an agile data framework of 'data anywhere' to help drive business agility. There is no one better suited to address this need than Actifio. I am super excited to be part of this journey and fuel further adoption of multi-cloud copy data management." Ramaswamy has previously held leadership positions in product marketing at Hitachi Data Systems, Veritas, Hewlett Packard, Compaq, and Digital Equipment Corporation.

