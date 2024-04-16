Veteran Texas Mattress Manufacturer Launches Full Independent Retail Line

Named after Texas small towns, the mattress line is built in Texas and packed with features that matter.

DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Sleep Company has announced the release of a full-scale retail line of mattresses after experiencing double-digit growth for three straight years. A seventy-year veteran of mattress manufacturing with more than six million mattresses under its belt, tested a new mattress of their own design in 2022. The winning combination of simple comfort, features, and competitive price turned out to be a hit in its first year on the retail floor. As a result, Milton is rolling out 30 new mattresses with a wide range of comfort profiles - all built in-house by skilled craftsmen and craftswomen in Texas.

New mattress line up from Milton Sleep Company is built on 70 years of experience. The Hideaway (pictured) is named for the small community of Hideaway, Texas. All mattresses in the Milton line are named after small towns in the state. Expert craftsmen and craftswomen make every bed in house at the Milton Sleep Company in DeSoto, Texas, right outside Dallas. Proudly Texas born and built, the new Milton Sleep Company mattress line is priced right and packed with features based on decades of experience building the state's top selling mattresses.

"Our team had one goal," said Katie O'Connor, Brand Director of Milton Sleep Company. "We wanted to use our decades of manufacturing experience to build a better bed, period. We developed the new line by paying attention to the fundamentals as well as new materials that make a real impact on comfort." The result is a line of mattresses that don't use gimmicks to grab attention but instead do what a great bed should do: deliver a comfortable night's sleep.

The new collection features a variety of mattress types, including mattress-in-a-box, hybrid, and innerspring, each meticulously engineered to deliver optimal support and comfort. Whether customers seek luxurious plushness, firm support, or specialized features like temperature regulation, the line ensures a restful night's sleep for customers.

Key features of the new mattress collection include:

Advanced Cooling Technology: Beat the heat with mattresses equipped with innovative cooling materials, ensuring a refreshing and comfortable sleep environment. Enhanced Support and Alignment: Say goodbye to morning aches and pains with mattresses engineered to provide optimal spinal alignment and pressure relief, promoting restorative sleep. Customizable Options: Tailor your sleep experience with customizable features such as firmness levels and mattress sizes, ensuring a perfect fit for every preference.

As a company deeply rooted in Texas pride, Milton Sleep Co has drawn inspiration from the state's rich heritage and diverse landscape. Each mattress in the new line is named for small Texas towns, a tip of the hat to Milton's roots as a manufacturer that launched in Lockhart, Texas. From the sprawling plains to the bustling cities, these mattresses are crafted to provide an exceptional sleep experience for every Texan. Among the new line-ups are eight two-sided mattresses, giving consumers the opportunity to extend the life of their mattresses by turning them over. Some of the mattresses in the line include:

Lometa - Named for a town near the bend of the Colorado River with both a single stoplight and a winery, this mattress focuses on delivering comfort and joy. Pleasanton - a Texas Hill Country town with the name says it all, just like this mattress - friendly comfort. Bastrop - this town is nestled in a southern pine forest and is known for being a cool respite every summer. With Texas heat, a cool mattress is a welcome comfort. Windcrest - Known area-wide for its annual Christmas Light Up of Homes, everyday feels like Christmas when you wake up on this mattress.



"The fact is for decades millions of Texans have slept on a bed we built, but it had a different label," said Mark Redd, Director of Sales for Milton Sleep Co. "Now they can rest assured that their Milton bed was made by people who refused to turn their reputation over to anyone else. We built it. We stand by it from dusk to dawn and beyond."

About Milton Sleep Company

Founded in Austin, Texas in the 1940s, the team at Milton Sleep Company has been making America's favorite mattresses for more than 70 years. Over 6.2 million mattresses have been sold - all built in Texas, by Texans. After secretly sleeping with Texans for decades, Milton Sleep Company now offers both a full retail line and direct-to-sleeper mattress in a box made with quality materials by expert mattress builders. For more information visit MiltonSleep.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Marie Garz Guerrero

210-438-2532

[email protected]

SOURCE Milton Sleep Company