Veteran Toronto Realtor Daniel Milstein Joins Top-Producing LA Team Aaron Kirman Group

"Daniel's expertise working with fashion and music industry leaders makes him poised to be a valuable asset to our team and to the luxury real estate in Los Angeles," said Aaron Kirman, president of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass. "We are excited to have him on board."

Originally launching his real estate business in Toronto, Canada over 15 years ago, Milstein has been recognized as a continuous leader among North American Realtors, curatively selling over $150 million in real estate. Milstein's background in the music and fashion industries has connected him with notable and prolific clients from around the world. He has regularly been featured on A&E's hit series "Buying the View."

"I am beyond thrilled to be a part of one of the most accomplished and recognized luxury real estate teams in the nation," said Milstein. "I look forward to bringing forth my knowledge and expertise to the Los Angeles real estate market."

Founded in 2017 by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a billion dollar-producing real estate team built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and

Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about new show, Listing Impossible on CNBC.

