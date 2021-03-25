Veteran Trial Lawyer Joins The Wayne Hardee Team

Blick brings years of courtroom experience from his successful criminal law practice where he has served the local community for more than a decade. Joining Wayne Hardee in personal injury law is an incredible opportunity to apply his unique skillset to help those who have been injured at no fault of their own.

A native of Greenville, Blick grew up in a family environment passionate with the desire to serve. His father, Joe Blick, worked as an Assistant District Attorney and later served as District Court Judge for more than 15 years. Blick graduated from J. H. Rose High School, where he is a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame. He received a baseball scholarship to attend Campbell University and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2005. While at Campbell, Blick thrived as a student-athlete becoming a 4-time Academic All-Conference recipient and being recognized by ESPN Magazine as an honorable mention Academic All-American.

Blick studied law at the University of Dayton School of Law and graduated Cum Laude in 2008. He excelled in law school as well, earning his way onto the school's Law Review as a staff writer and editor.

According to Wayne Hardee, "Jeff is an amazing fit for our firm. He is passionate about those he serves, is totally committed to the Greenville community, and understands the personal, hands-on approach it takes to help the injured and disabled." He continued, "He understands firsthand the market, the people, and how to successfully fight in court for the clients he represents. We are truly excited and honored that he has chosen to join our team."

Blick says of the move, "I've spent the last 13 years trying to change the lives of men and women who find themselves in the criminal justice system. I've done this by believing in the value of their hopes and dreams and understanding that their futures are more important than their mistakes. Wayne Hardee has been providing this same hope to injured clients for over 38 years. I'm honored to continue this fight alongside Mr. Hardee."

The Wayne Hardee Law firm is located at 1609 West Arlington Boulevard near the hospital in the Thomas Professional Park.

For more information, visit www.waynehardeelaw.com or call (252) 238-4040.

SOURCE Wayne Hardee Law

Related Links

https://www.waynehardeelaw.com

