VETERAN TRIAL LAWYER TAREK F.M. SAAD JOINS REID COLLINS & TSAI LLP

Reid Collins & Tsai LLP

06 Jul, 2023, 11:18 ET

  • National trial firm Reid Collins & Tsai LLP adds Saad's extensive international experience resolving high-value commercial disputes to an already deep bench.
  • Saad brings decades of experience, including U.S. and cross-border civil and criminal trial work, and as an appointed arbitrator, to Reid Collins' growing New York office.
  • Latest in "Big Law" talent move to specialized, boutique law firms.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading national trial firm Reid Collins & Tsai LLP ("Reid Collins") announces that veteran commercial trial lawyer Tarek F.M. Saad has joined the firm's New York office as Partner.

Mr. Saad has built a diverse career, spanning multiple continents and top large law firms. A former prosecutor, he has successfully represented both plaintiffs and defendants in private practice, resolving complex, high-value commercial disputes across a broad range of industries and issues.

Tarek F.M. Saad
Mr. Saad has substantial trial and litigation experience and has advised business clients in all manner of conflict resolution methods – from mediations, arbitrations, and agency and administrative proceedings, to trials in U.S. state and federal courts and similar proceedings in cross-border cases. Prior to joining Reid Collins, he practiced out of the Doha, Qatar office of Crowell & Moring LLP. Mr. Saad brings extensive experience representing parties in international commercial disputes, including spending over a decade leading teams pursuing claims involving complex financial fraud on behalf of investors against counterparties in Europe, the Middle East, the U.S., and Canada. He has served as a court-appointed arbitrator and possesses substantial criminal trial experience from his tenure as a special prosecutor for the City and County of Denver, Colorado.

Founding Partner Bill Reid has known Saad since their first private practice jobs together after law school in Texas. "Tarek is a true trial lawyer – he's quick on his feet and can break down an argument in real time. His addition to our team will not only bolster our New York office, but also add to our Firm's breadth of international work through his strong experience in the Middle East."   

Mr. Saad, who is part of an ongoing trend of "Big Law" talent making the change to smaller, more specialized firms, welcomes the new environment. "Joining Reid Collins is a natural choice, allowing me to focus on my passion for complex financial fraud litigation, while creating the opportunity for me to add value to Reid Collins' impressive list of cross-border cases," he said. "The model that Bill [William T. Reid, IV] has created is, in my opinion, superior to Big Law because all parts of the structure incentivize and value each person's contribution to the Reid Collins team, and the biggest beneficiaries of that approach are the clients. He has achieved this unique and powerful dynamic partly by eschewing the billable hour, which too often stymies out-of-the-box thinking that leads to the best outcomes for clients – and also by hand picking the best industry talent and providing above-market compensation that sees every person in the office benefit from each of the Firm's wins. Reid Collins' success over the years speaks for itself, and I am excited to be part of a firm where everyone truly shares in the vision and the outcomes."

About Reid Collins 

Reid Collins & Tsai LLP is one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' trial firms, litigating complex business disputes and achieving billions of dollars in settlements and judgments for its clients. Its team is comprised of accomplished trial lawyers who have extensive experience prosecuting financial fraud, corporate wrongdoing, bankruptcy and insolvency related litigation, employment and partnership disputes, professional liability claims, and cross-border disputes. The firm represents fund managers, investor groups, trustees, receivers, liquidators, international banks, companies, governmental entities, and individuals in federal and state courts across the country.

For more information visit www.reidcollins.com.

Austin | Dallas | New York | Washington D.C. | Wilmington

Contact:                                                                    

Alexander Coxe
212.365.4792
[email protected] 

