Veteran Ventures Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Agile Space Industries, Expanding Portfolio of Advanced Space Propulsion Solutions Amid Rapid Market Growth

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Ventures Capital (VVC), a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in dual-use national security technology businesses led by veteran entrepreneurs and leaders, today announced a strategic investment in Agile Space Industries (Agile), a leading innovator of in-space chemical propulsion technologies. Agile specializes in the development of advanced chemical propulsion systems, including thrusters and rocket engines for satellites and spacecraft, which are designed, 3D printed, and tested all under one roof. This unique approach is rapidly transforming the in-space propulsion market. The investment marks the first capital deployment from Veteran Ventures Capital's 2nd Fund and aligns with VVC's ongoing commitment to revolutionizing space propulsion, following its successful Fund I investment in Phase Four, a provider of electric and multi-mode propulsion systems for satellites.

Agile Space Industries' advanced chemical propulsion technologies provide rapid-response capabilities and high thrust efficiency, both of which are critical for a variety of space missions, including maneuvering, orbit raising, and deep-space exploration. The global space propulsion market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% through 2030, fueled by increasing demand for both chemical and electric propulsion systems across commercial and national security sectors. VVC's investment in Agile expands its strategic portfolio in space propulsion, complementing Phase Four's electric and multi-mode systems to provide a comprehensive range of propulsion solutions towards diverse and evolving satellite constellation requirements.

"Agile Space Industries exemplifies the innovative spirit and advanced technical capability that VVC seeks."

"Agile Space Industries exemplifies the innovative spirit and advanced technical capability that Veteran Ventures Capital seeks in its portfolio companies," said Derren Burrell, Founder and Managing Partner of Veteran Ventures Capital. "By investing in Agile, we are broadening our propulsion capabilities beyond Phase Four's electric systems to include high-performance chemical propulsion. Agile's unique approach of integrating design, 3D printing, and testing under one roof significantly accelerates their development cycles, making them a formidable player in the rapidly growing space propulsion market. We are excited to support Agile as they scale their operations and redefine in-space propulsion."

This strategic investment will enable Agile Space Industries to accelerate its product development, increase production capacity, and continue advancing its innovative propulsion technology. Agile's solutions enhance the operational flexibility and performance of spacecraft, positioning the company as a key player in the expanding space industry.

"We are excited to partner with Veteran Ventures Capital, whose investment philosophy aligns closely with our mission to deliver reliable, high-performance chemical propulsion solutions for space missions," said Chris Pearson, CEO of Agile Space Industries. "With VVC's support, Agile will scale our operations, diversify our customer base, and meet the critical demand for propulsion systems in the rapidly growing space industry."

Veteran Ventures Capital's investment in Agile Space Industries highlights its commitment to fostering innovation in dual-use technologies that serve both commercial and national security interests. By investing in veteran-led companies like Agile, VVC continues to advance its strategy of backing transformative technologies that contribute to U.S. technological leadership and the security of our nation.

About Veteran Ventures Capital

Veteran Ventures Capital invests in dual-use national security technologies, focusing on companies led by veteran entrepreneurs and leaders. Committed to advancing U.S. technological superiority, Veteran Ventures Capital provides capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance to high growth companies serving critical government and commercial markets. VVC's portfolio includes leading companies in defense, aerospace, cybersecurity, and other sectors essential to national security, including notable investments in space propulsion through Agile Space Industries and Phase Four.

About Agile Space Industries

Agile Space Industries is a leader in high-performance chemical propulsion systems for space applications. With a focus on delivering agility, reliability, and performance, Agile develops propulsion solutions that support a diverse range of space missions. The company's thrusters and rocket engines are designed, 3D printed, and hotfired all under one roof, setting a new standard for rapid development in the in-space propulsion market.

