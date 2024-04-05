Veteran Ventures Capital Reinforces Commitment to Defense Tech Innovation and Entrepreneurship with Headquarters Relocation to Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Ventures Capital (VVC), a leading early-stage investor specializing in emerging, veteran-led national security technology businesses, proudly announces the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Tysons, Virginia. This strategic move signifies VVC's commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities and fostering future growth.

"We are excited to announce the relocation of our corporate headquarters to Tysons, Virginia, as it marks a significant milestone in our journey of expansion and innovation," stated Veteran Ventures Capital's Founder and Managing Partner, Derren Burrell. "Virginia offers a vibrant ecosystem for technology and entrepreneurship, with access to top-tier veteran talent, proximity to government agencies and tech-transfer initiatives, and a dynamic business environment, which align perfectly with our vision for the future," said Virginia-based General Partner Dr. Josh Weed.

The decision to move to the Boro Building in Tysons, Virginia underscores Veteran Ventures Capital's dedication to staying at the forefront of venture capital investment and fosters closer proximity to key strategic partners, veteran entrepreneurs, and targeted industry verticals. By relocating to this thriving economic hub, VVC aims to strengthen its position as a catalyst for veteran-led technological innovation and entrepreneurial success.

From its founding in 2019, VVC has been headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee with the mission to discover and invest in the absolute best veteran-led, early-stage companies developing the most-impactful national security technologies. That mission has always required a national presence and a commitment to seek out talent and critical technology wherever it resides. As a result, Veteran Ventures assembled a talented team of General Partners, investors and advisers geographically dispersed across every corner of our great nation. Burrell, who is relocating to northern Virginia later this year in conjunction with the headquarters move states, "For the past four years, Tennessee has proven to be a fantastic birthplace to our growing firm, and we will maintain strong ties within the state to include VVC General Partner, Paul Woolard, who remains based in Nashville. With this new Virginia headquarters, our resolve to impact the national security mission, support veteran entrepreneurship and build premier national security technology companies is further bolstered."

Veteran Ventures Capital's new headquarters in Tysons will serve as a hub for the firm's strategic decision-making, investment analysis, and collaboration with its extensive network of portfolio companies, strategic partners, investors and entrepreneurs. Northern Virginia is a dynamic and supportive ecosystem for national security focused firms, providing resources, partnership opportunities, and proximity to our government customers that will strengthen the firm's portfolio companies. The move underscores VVC's commitment to support groundbreaking veteran-led national security tech startups, driving innovation and technical modernization across the defense industry – all while realizing excellent financial results in the early-stage investing landscape.

Veteran Ventures is a veteran-owned growth-equity investment fund built to enable and grow veteran entrepreneurs working at the nexus of national security and commercial technology businesses. The VVC team invests exclusively in companies that have military veteran leadership, recognizing their military experience, training, and unwavering character translates into exceptional business acumen and superior risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Founded in 2019, Veteran Ventures Capital is now headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and remains committed to empowering veteran entrepreneurs nationwide and leveraging the team's extraordinary national defense industry experience to shape the leading veteran-led commercial tech companies of the future. Veteran Ventures Capital is now actively raising its second fund with a target of $50 million.

