Veteran Ventures Invests with Asylon Robotics, Inc.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Ventures Capital's ("Veteran Ventures") Veteran Fund I is proud to announce an investment into Asylon Robotics, Inc. ("Asylon"), the fastest growing, full-service, automated air and ground security robotics company in the United States. When the drone industry took off, Asylon's CEO, Damon Henry and his co-founders, who were Department of Defense (DoD) aerospace engineers, noticed a significant gap in the market. Asylon leverages the capabilities of drones, robots, software, and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide 24/7 robotic security operations. Aligned to Veteran Ventures thesis, Asylon employs Veterans throughout their executive and management teams, supporting U.S. government and private sector entities, to include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, GXO, and Citizens Bank towards better managing and protecting their people, profits, and assets.

Asylon's advanced and automated robotics systems act as significant force multipliers for streamlining security operations. The Asylon team consists of world class experts in the UAS, security, and robotics space, to include experience at Lockheed Martin, L3 Communications, Boeing Aerospace, Johns Hopkins University for Applied Physics Lab, UTC, Intelligent Drone Systems, Whitefox Defense Technologies, the U.S. Air Force, and MIT.

Veteran Ventures will work with Asylon towards further strengthening their Defense portfolio and non-dilutive funding opportunities as they continue to grow. Veteran Ventures' Founder and Managing Partner, Derren Burrell, stated, "We are extremely pleased to partner with Asylon as they lead the frontier of security automation for government and private sector customers."

About Veteran Ventures Capital, LLC

Veteran Ventures is a veteran-owned investment firm focused on investing in veteran entrepreneurs and leadership. Veteran Ventures recognizes the value of military experience, training, and character, providing success in all aspects of business growth and operations. For more information, please visit: www.veteranventures.us.

About Asylon Robotics, Inc

Asylon is the leading robotic perimeter security company in the U.S. Asylon partners with commercial and government entities to modernize traditionally inefficient security practices. By providing customers with the most advanced, American-made, robotic security technology, Asylon ensures their customers can protect their people, assets, and profits against threats. Asylon provides a customer experience that is second-to-none and is based in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more by visiting AsylonRobotics.com or stay connected with Asylon at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

