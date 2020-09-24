Veteran Vinson & Elkins Restructuring Partner Relocates to Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins LLP announced today that Paul E. Heath, an accomplished partner in the firm's Restructuring and Reorganization practice group, has relocated from Dallas to Houston.

"Paul's move to Houston enhances our team's ability to represent current and future clients in the Houston area as well as clients in bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas and the Houston Bankruptcy Courts in particular, which are handling a significant percentage of the current restructurings of large companies filed in the U.S.," said Bill Wallander, co-head of V&E's Restructuring and Reorganization practice. "Due to the effects of COVID-19 and the downturn in the economy generally and the energy industry specifically, we are seeing a wave of filings in Houston, so having Paul on the ground there is a great advantage. Paul will continue to work with Harry Perrin, who has led our Houston restructuring practice for many years."

With more than 30 years of experience, Heath has handled a multitude of complex chapter 11 bankruptcy cases and out-of-court restructuring matters. He regularly represents public and private companies, and advises their respective boards of directors and senior management on developing solutions for reorganizing capital structures and business operations. His clients include companies in a range of industries, including energy, distribution, manufacturing and retail. Heath is recognized as a leading lawyer by Chambers USA in Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Texas), from 2007–2020.

Some of Heath's notable representations include:

California Resources Corporation and certain of its affiliates, as company co-counsel, in their pre-negotiated chapter 11 cases filed in Houston .



. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. in connection with Denbury Resources Inc.'s prepackaged chapter 11 cases filed in Houston.



CARBO Ceramics Inc. and certain of its affiliates, who are engaged in the manufacturing of ceramic proppant and other industrial ceramic materials and oilfield products, in their chapter 11 cases filed in Houston .



. Cloud Peak Energy and its affiliates, the only pure-play Powder River Basin coal company and the third largest coal company in the United States , in the sale of substantially all their operating assets to Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC, as part of their chapter 11 cases filed in Delaware .

"Despite these uncertain times, our team continues to provide excellent service to clients seeking successful resolution of their most complex reorganization issues," Heath said. "The market is continually evolving, and joining our Houston team creates an added level of efficiency as the firm is engaged on more restructurings, particularly in the Southern District of Texas."

V&E's Restructuring and Reorganization practice is one of the largest in Texas, representing Fortune 100 and 500 companies, major foreign companies and financial institutions. The practice group is recognized by Chambers USA 2020 among the leading Bankruptcy/Restructuring practices in the state, with clients praising the "top-tier talent throughout the firm."

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 11 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Melissa Anderson at +1.713.758.2333.

SOURCE Vinson & Elkins LLP

