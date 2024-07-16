Veteran Wealth Advisor Kara S. Boccella, Consistently Ranked Among Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisors in State Rankings, and $1.2B AUM Team Launch Serenus Wealth Advisors

New National Wealth Management Firm Founded on a Client-Centric Vision Backed by Decades of Experience Serving High-Net-Worth Clients & Families

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kara S. Boccella, a seasoned wealth advisor consistently ranked on Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List, and Devon M. Galindo, CFP®, ChFC®, AIF®, a highly regarded wealth advisor with over fifteen years of experience serving high-net-worth clients, announce the launch of Serenus Wealth Advisors. The Santa Monica-based independent firm is dedicated to serving as a trusted partner for legal professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals and families nationwide.

With a team track record of overseeing $1.2 billion in assets, Serenus Wealth Advisors was founded to provide a client-centered holistic approach, delivering comprehensive wealth management and advisory solutions tailored to the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth individuals. Rebecca K. Tipp, CFP®, and Laura E. Lemoine, CFP®, join Serenus Wealth Advisors as directors, alongside Ms. Boccella and Ms. Galindo. Together, the team brings decades of combined industry experience, most recently working together at Certuity's Santa Monica office. Lonny Elfenbein, CRCP®, ChFC®, an experienced supervisory and compliance professional, is also joining the firm as Chief Compliance Officer.

"For over 30 years, it has been my privilege and honor to serve clients with a hyper focus on ensuring their financial peace of mind throughout their lifetimes," said Kara Boccella, Founder and Managing Partner at Serenus Wealth Advisors. "This commitment to clients is the driving force behind launching Serenus Wealth Advisors, where our top priority is serving as their trusted partner, day in and day out. They are the reason why I am dedicated to continuing this journey, now with a renewed focus and passion entirely centered on delivering their financial clarity and well-being for today and tomorrow."

The name Serenus Wealth Advisors reflects the firm's commitment to providing clients with the calmness that results from financial confidence and peace of mind. With a logo symbolizing water — a universal metaphor for tranquility and clarity — Serenus Wealth Advisors is dedicated to navigating clients through life's financial complexities through offering sophisticated and comprehensive solutions, ensuring they achieve their goals and aspirations at every stage of their journey.

"Having worked alongside Kara for over 15 years, I deeply share her commitment to meeting every client's needs through a personalized approach, " said Devon M. Galindo, Partner at Serenus Wealth Advisors. "Our team's history – having worked together now for more than a decade – and our client-focused dedication reflect our core values. As Serenus Wealth Advisors, we will uphold our tradition of providing personalized attention and expertise, with a focus on crafting tailored strategies that aim to address the diverse and intricate needs of each client."

About Serenus Wealth Advisors

At Serenus Wealth Advisors, we serve as your trusted partner, delivering comprehensive wealth management and advisory solutions. We bring a holistic approach with a breadth of knowledge and insight to every client relationship, providing sophisticated investment solutions, while advising on insurance and risk management, retirement, tax, and estate planning matters, all tailored to your multifaceted needs. As a partner-owned, independent firm, we are fee-only fiduciaries, offering conflict-free advice. Our culture of excellence and execution ensures that all facets of your financial life are cohesively addressed in a clear, actionable plan.

