Veteran White-Collar Defense, Commercial Litigation Lawyer George Newhouse Joins Richards Carrington

DENVER and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran litigator George B. Newhouse, Jr. has joined the Los Angeles office of Denver-based Richards Carrington, expanding the firm's West Coast presence and white-collar defense and complex commercial litigation capabilities.

As a former federal prosecutor and Big Law complex civil and white-collar defense trial lawyer, Mr. Newhouse brings more than three decades of courtroom experience to Richards Carrington's litigation team. His broad practice includes representing businesses and individuals in state and federal litigation involving securities, antitrust, fraud, public corruption, admiralty law, internal investigations and environmental claims.

Mr. Newhouse also has experience representing clients before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including a recent closely watched case in which he successfully defended a former NFL player facing fraud allegations.

"Whether the litigation involves criminal fraud or a business securities dispute, I am a trial lawyer first and foremost. I approach litigation with a focus on thorough preparation, a mastery of the facts behind a dispute and relentless advocacy for my clients," Mr. Newhouse said.

Before joining Richards Carrington, Mr. Newhouse served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles for 12 years and was a litigation partner at several large national law firms. He is a Berkeley Law graduate, earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and studied at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar. In addition to his law practice, Mr. Newhouse serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California, where he teaches a course that explores the politics of criminal justice.

"We are excited to have a trial lawyer of George's caliber join the Richards Carrington team," said firm co-founder Doug Richards. "His practice compliments both our white-collar and complex business litigation practices."

Richards Carrington is dedicated to high-level representation and a tireless work ethic for clients in complex business litigation, as well as state and federal criminal and white-collar investigations. Based in Denver and with offices in Los Angeles, the firm provides concierge-level representation backed by a depth of trial experience found only in the country's largest firms. Richards Carrington is a responsive, agile, and fearless team of trial lawyer advocates unified by the belief that the law is a calling and a commitment, and each client is a responsibility and a privilege. Visit https://richardscarrington.com/.

